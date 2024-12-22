What are the best 4k Blu-ray releases of 2024? We review hundreds of titles each year and so choosing the the best in physical media is not the easiest task. There are new movies and shows on 4k Blu-ray, restored classics, and re-releases with improvements in video and/or audio specs. Without further ado, here are our top picks with consideration of audio and video quality, packaging/presentation, bonus material offered, and overall movie quality.

Note: This article contains previous selections from 4k Blu-rays that released between January and June, 2024. The titles are organized in alphabetical order, with a few honorable mentions following the top picks. Also see our list of the Best 4k Blu-rays of all time.

The Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of 2024

Alien: Romulus (2024)

Alien: Romulus (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

If you love the Aliens franchise, especially its horror sub-genre, Alien: Romulus harkens back to the original with intense moments that are accentuated in a home theater environment. The Dolby Vision HDR provides a wonderful expansion of the color depth and renders a beautiful range of color values, all within a color palette reminiscent of the franchise. The Dolby Atmos is an immersive experience that’s intensified in a surround sound environment, particularly when subwoofers are in action. While we weren’t so impressed with the bit rates off the 4K disc, it does provide at least twice the amount of bit depth as a digital stream and is absolutely immaculate on the screen.

Aliens (1986)

Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

We already had Aliens in very high quality on HD Blu-ray, and with natural film grain left intact. But Aliens in 4k (released Mar. 12, (2024) raises the bar in terms of sharpness and detail, albeit with some heavy processing that removes much of the original film grain. However, there is some gain in color depth that’s not possible on the previous Blu-ray editions. Regardless your opinion on the “upgraded” video, the Dolby Atmos remix is reason enough to get this film on 4k Blu-ray. Aliens takes on a new audio experience with the possibilities of height locations in a 3-dimensional space. Finally, this 3-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition from 20th Century Studios also includes an entire Blu-ray devoted to bonus material! Read Review

American Hustle (2013)

American Hustle (2013) 10th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

American Hustle celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a 4k upgrade in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Digitally transferred from 35mm, 16mm, and 8mm film, American Hustle has a wonderful cinematic quality on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR. The night scenes in particular render excellent contrast without losing detail in the shadow areas. The color grading is quite nice in this HDR rendering, providing a subtle yet effective use of an earthy color palette to tell this Oscar-nominated story. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack is a good upgrade from the DTS-HD 5.1 channel mix found in previous Blu-rays, and is really pronounced when recorded music hits all discreet channels. Read Review

Andor: The Complete First Season

Andor: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

If we had to pick one of the Disney+ Original Series released on 4k Blu-ray it would be Andor: The Complete First Season. The series, along with Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Moon Knight, was packaged in a 4k Limited Edition with art cards in a SteelBook case. Andor was mastered in native digital 4k, so as you would expect the 4k Blu-rays translate what was originally meant for streaming, but with a higher bitrate. The color in HDR10 is beautiful off the disc, with wide contrast and lossless detail in the highlight and shadow areas. Gradients, which often break apart in streaming, are seamless. The Atmos audio packs a punch when the moment calls for it. Surround sound, used sparingly, enables height, rear, and side speakers effectively. For Star Wars fans and physical media collectors, Andor: The Complete First Season (released April 30, 2024) is our recommended title from the bunch.

Crimson Peak (2015)

Crimson Peak (2015) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video’s 4k Blu-ray edition of Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak (2015) is a gorgeous example of how physical media can be made collectible. This limited-press edition (released May 28, 2024) comes with art cards, an 80-page hard-bound book, and a fold-out mini-poster, all in packaging designed by Crimson Peak concept artist Guy Davis. But forget about the design, the image quality is fantastic in 4k. This gothic drama has never looked so good! The HDR video expands the color depth so even the darkest areas reveal details not evident in the previous Blu-ray release. The DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 soundtrack returns from previous Blu-ray editions, with excellent surround placement and discreet subwoofer effects. This is a great 4k disc to add to your collection.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Dune: Part Two (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Dune: Part Two is yet another reference quality film on disc from Director Denis Villeneuve that earns perfect scores in all categories. The visuals are spectacular in this epic tale based on the novel “Dune” by Frank Herbert. The earthy palette is loaded with texture and the color depth excels in Dolby Vision HDR on supporting screens, with sharpness that holds up on 100-inch plus screens. But the high image quality was expected after the presentation of Dune (2021) on 4k Blu-ray. What really impressed was the quality of the Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The wide dynamic range of frequencies from low to high fill the sound space like no other movie, not even its prequel. It’s reference quality all the way, and an achievement in sound that showcases the genius of Hans Zimmer. Highly Recommended Read Review

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is another incredible feat of filmmaking that renders beautifully as home media. There are some stunning scenes in this movie, starting with the kidnapping of Furiosa after her mother Mary attempts to rescue her from the Dementus clan. The soundtrack is a thunderous representation of the action that never seems to stop, layered with high and low-frequency details. What’s more, if you buy the Mad Max 5-Film Collection, you can also get the “Black and Chrome” version of the film (which was also offered as an alternative version to Mad Max: Fury Road). In black-and-white, both movies are even more powerful in our opinion. Strong Buy

Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Godzilla Minus One (2023) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon | Walmart

What an incredible movie this is, and well deserving of the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, the first non-English film to have received the coveted trophy. In 4K, Godzilla Minus One has such a unique color, palette and sharpness that we had to include it as one of the best of the year. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack delivers a subtle yet powerful dynamic distribution of effects that don’t impede upon the crisp dialogue that is front and center. There is also a black-and-white version of the film, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, that played in select theaters for a limited time. But that version is not included in this release. However, you can find it with the Japanese import, or on streaming platforms (as of this article on Netflix). With or without color, Godzilla Minus One is a juggernaut. Strong Buy

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released on 4k Blu-ray on June 11, 2024 (also available in the Godzilla | Kong “Monsterverse” 5-Film Collection) is a juggernaut in on the big screen and in home theaters. The film presents incredible sharpness in 2160p (4k) video, heightened with a deep color palette that’s just candy for the eyes. The soundtrack, offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1, will shake your home theater with an onslaught of subwoofer action when the “monsters” appear on screen. The sound effects travel through rear and overhead speakers, putting viewers in an immersive audio space that intensifies the storyline. Highly Recommended

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Who would’ve thought years ago that TV shows could look so cinematic and sound so immersive? But for the second season in a row, HBO’s House of the Dragon delivers an impressive presentation on 4K Blu-ray. Along with standard plastic case/slipcover editions, the Season 2 is packaged in a beautiful, SteelBook version that is perfect for collectors who want to build their library with quality physical media. But forget about the box, the 4K video and HDR10/Dolby Vision imagery is super impressive on home theater screens. Detail in the shadow areas and bright values prove the capabilities of 10-bit video at home. The soundtrack is powerful during the battle scenes, when low frequencies underscore a barrage of effects that immerse the viewer. Strong Buy

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country for Old Men (2007) on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Yet another title from Criterion makes our top list of the year. The Coen Bros.’ No Country for Old Men represents a stunning improvement over the previous Blu-ray presentations. And it should, Director of Photography Roger Deakins supervised the 4K digital master which was derived from a digital intermediate of the original 35mm negatives. As far as audio, there is no “upgrade“ to the DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 mix found in previous Blu-ray discs, but given the superb quality this soundtrack didn’t really need Atmos or what have you. Strong Buy

North by Northwest (1959)

North by Northwest (1954) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest has been restored beautifully by Warner Bros. and presented on 4K Blu-ray with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Like other restored Hitchcock films, North by Northwest retains its celluloid quality but adds a wide range of color depth that gives it a fresh appeal on contemporary high-resolution screens. The 4k upgrade is a huge improvement over the previous 8-bit Blu-ray editions. And, the soundtrack has been given a reimagined Dolby Atmos mix that makes use of the format’s spatial qualities (notably in the plane flyover scene). The disc also offers the original mono mix, for purists who want to watch the film as close as possible to the late 50s/early 60s experience.

Paprika (2006)

Paprika (2006) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures’ Paprika “Papurika” (2006) has been upscaled from the original digital source (which was 720p) but the colors override any loss of what would be expected at native 2160p. We really wanted to include an animated film in this list, and why not one of the most influential of this century from the legendary director/writer Satoshi Kon? The original Japanese audio is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7 for a fully immersive experience, and is probably more impressive than the video image with a gorgeous arrangement of effects, dialogue, and soundtrack. Or, drop down to English DTS-HD 5.1 for a slightly less distributed mix, albeit just as impressive. Plus, the Limited Edition SteelBook packaging makes this a collectible item as well as an important addition to anyone’s physical media library.

Seven Samurai (1954)

Seven Samurai (1954) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

When we heard Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai was newly restored in 4k it was like a dream come true. The director’s signature martial arts epic has been packaged in a striking three-disc set from Criterion Collection that is deserving of a space in anyone’s home media library. The black-and-white video is presented in 4k at 1.37:1 aspect ratio. The Japanse-language audio is offered in uncompressed mono or DTS-HD Master 2.0 (which is slightly different than the LPCM 2.0 option in the 2010 Blu-ray release). Granted, this is still a vintage film without all the bells and whistles of contemporary titles (like Atmos), but the storytelling, cinematography, and new 4k presentation make it a must own for any cinephile.

The Abyss (1989)

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

James Cameron’s The Abyss never made it to HD Blu-ray, so making any type of comparison to HD (1080p) Blu-ray is impossible. Nevertheless, the 4k presentation on Blu-ray (released March 12, 2024) is a huge improvement from the SD versions on DVD. The Abyss on 4k Blu-ray looks phenomenal, with sharpness never before available for this classic sci-fi. The color depth is improved with Dolby Vision and color grading vastly improved from the 8-bit/SDR color that seemed decent a long time ago, but now pales by comparison. The sound also went through a huge upgrade with remix in Atmos that accentuates the story and adds immersive audio qualities in home presentations. Highly Recommended Read Review

The Departed (2006)

The Departed (2006) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

One of Martin Scorsese’s most impactful dramas arrived on 4k Blu-ray for the first time on April 23, 2024 in a standard plastic edition and Limited Edition SteelBook. Easily scoring a 5/5 in movie quality, The Departed video quality retains a cinematic look that does not disappoint on home theater screens. The HDR video offers excellent skin tones that improve from previous Blu-ray color grading. The video is upscaled to 2160p (4k), as the DI was mastered in 2k from scans of the 35mm film. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, not an improvement from previous Blu-rays but does hold its own with crisp dialogue and an excellent balance of various sources.

The Last Emperor (1987)

The Last Emperor (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Bernado Bertolucci‘s The Last Emperor (1987) is one film that we’ve been begging for in 4K since the debut of the format in 2016. Criterion did an amazing job of restoring the theatrical version of the 9x Oscar-winning film in native 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10. Colors emerge from the screen in a gorgeous palette captured by cinematographer Vittorio Storaro. The English audio is offered in simple DTS HD MA 2.0, but it’s an impressive mix with a wide dynamic range of frequencies underscored by a music composition by Ryuichi Sakamoto. The three-disc set also includes the TV version of the film on HD Blu-ray. Strong Buy

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Shape of Water 4k Blu-ray Criterion Buy on Amazon

4x Oscar-winning film (including Best Picture), The Shape of Water was previously released on 4K Blu-ray in 2018, but for this new edition from The Criterion Collection, Guillermo del Toro personally approved the remaster with Dolby Vision HDR. This is a gorgeous presentation that encapsulates the craft of cinematographer Dan Laustsen. Each scene is like a masterpiece painting with so much detail you can really appreciate why the film was nominated for so many Oscars.

The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

There was some trepidation about what could happen to this pioneering film from Director James Cameron when remastered in 4k, especially following the disturbances found in this year‘s 4k releases of Aliens, The Abyss, and True Lies (although, it turns out only True Lies was the most noticeable). In any case, The Terminator is a huge improvement from previous Blu-ray editions, and is surely a great addition to your home theater library given the image quality (in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10) and sound quality in Dolby Atmos which extends sound effects to additional discreet channels, including height locations, that provide an immersive experience especially in the action scenes. The is a quality remaster from Warner Bros. Read Review

The Wild Robot (2024)

The Wild Robot (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot is absolutely gorgeous on 4k Blu-ray, just as it was on the big screen. The Dolby Vision/HDR10 render imagery in vibrant colors with deep blacks and a wide contrast range on HDR-enabled TVs and screens. Details are endless in this animated film that was written and directed by Chris Sanders. The soundtrack, offered in Dolby Atmos, is an immersive experience that hits all discreet channels with fantastic use of low frequences via subwoofer speakers. Highly Recommended

Honorable Mentions

Twisters (2024)

Twisters (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Twisters looks and sounds great in 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos. The soundtrack might be the highlight of this home theater presentation, with a wide range of frequencies distributed to discrete channels across the three-dimensional audio stage. Of course, it also looks as good as any other live-action film in recent years in terms of sharpness and detail and shadow areas. With that said, a film that is simply a remake is hard to put on our best list, (especially considering the original Twister was remastered in 4k and released to coincide with Twisters). However, both films seem almost made for the home theater experience.

Alphaville (1965)

Alphaville (1965) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Kino Lorber’s Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Jean-Luc Goddard‘s Alphaville is one of the best of the black-and-white films released this year. The new presentation comes from a 2023 Dolby Vision HDR master by StudioCanal, derived from a 4k scan of the original negatives. The film looks almost contemporary, and maybe even more relevant today than when released in almost 60 years ago in 1965. The original French audio is provided DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 with English subtitles.

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla (1954) 4k Blu-ray 2-disc Special Edition Buy on Amazon

This is another beautifully packaged classic from The Criterion Collection that is a must-own for cinephiles and Godzilla fans alike. It’s so great to see this classic film treated like gold and remastered with the utmost care. It’s also great to hear the original soundtrack offered in LPCM 1.0 and experience it like the first viewers did in Japan in the 50s.

The Conan Chronicles: Conan the Barbarian & Conan the Destroyer

Conan the Barbarian 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Arrow Video’s remastering of these two 80s action films is one reason to keep physical media alive. The two movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger are available in several editions, both as single-movie releases and in a 2-movie combo titled The Conan Chronicles. All of these packaged media editions have been thoughtfully designed, with extras such as photobooks, film cards, and mini-posters. As far as presentation, the Conan movies have never looked so good on disc. The video in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR enables colors never before available in home theater applications.