Lilo & Stitch Is Releasing In 4k & Dolby Vision HDR For The First Time

Disney’s blockbuster feature film Lilo & Stitch (2002) is finally arriving in 4k. The Oscar-nominated film (Best Animated Feature) was written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, earned $270M on an $80M budget.

Up until now Lilo & Stitch has only been available in HD (1080p) on Blu-ray Disc. The Ultra HD release will present the film in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision/HDR10 for the first time. The soundtrack also offers an upgrade to Dolby Atmos (although Atmos is presently available on Apple TV’s HD presentation).

The 4k Blu-ray edition from Disney and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes copies of Lilo & Stitch on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (in 4k where available). The code can be redeemed with Movies Anywhere partners.

English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles are provided on the 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray. Legacy bonus extras are included on the HD Blu-ray disc.

Pre-orders of Lilo & Stitch on 4k Blu-ray are currently $40.99 on Amazon and Walmart. Both retailers offer a Pre-order price guarantee.