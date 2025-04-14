Home4k Blu-rayLilo & Stitch Is Releasing In 4k & Dolby Vision HDR For...
Lilo & Stitch Is Releasing In 4k & Dolby Vision HDR For The First Time

Lilo & Stitch 4k UHD Collectors Edition
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectors Edition Amazon | Walmart

Disney’s blockbuster feature film Lilo & Stitch (2002) is finally arriving in 4k. The Oscar-nominated film (Best Animated Feature) was written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, earned $270M on an $80M budget.

Up until now Lilo & Stitch has only been available in HD (1080p) on Blu-ray Disc. The Ultra HD release will present the film in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision/HDR10 for the first time. The soundtrack also offers an upgrade to Dolby Atmos (although Atmos is presently available on Apple TV’s HD presentation).

The 4k Blu-ray edition from Disney and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes copies of Lilo & Stitch on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (in 4k where available). The code can be redeemed with Movies Anywhere partners.

English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles are provided on the 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray. Legacy bonus extras are included on the HD Blu-ray disc.

Pre-orders of Lilo & Stitch on 4k Blu-ray are currently $40.99 on Amazon and Walmart. Both retailers offer a Pre-order price guarantee.

Lilo & Stitch 4k Blu-ray specs 1500px
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectors Edition Amazon | Walmart
The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit 6-Film Middle-Earth 4k Collection Is 55% Off
