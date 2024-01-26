Aliens (Theatrical & Special Edition) Is Up For Pre-order On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Aliens 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy at Walmart

James Cameron’s Aliens (1986) is now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray in the Ultimate Collector’s Edition from 20th Century Studios. The 3-disc set arrives March 12, 2024 and includes a 4k Blu-ray, two Blu-rays (one with special features), and a Digital Code.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, Aliens is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

The edition includes both the 1986 Theatrical Version and 1990 Special Edition with 17 more minutes on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Legacy bonus materials are included on the second Blu-ray Disc.

The Aliens 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition is priced $24.96 (Buy at Walmart). The newly remastered presentation of Aliens Special Edition is also available to purchase in Digital 4k UHD for $19.99. Buy on Amazon

As well as the December 5, 2023 release of Titanic on 4k Blu-ray, other James Cameron’s films will arrive on 4k Blu-ray including The Abyss on 4k UHD, and the action comedy film True Lies (1994) starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, both hitting stores on March 12, 2023.