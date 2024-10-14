Home4k Blu-rayThe Wild Robot Release Dates & Pre-orders On 4k/2k Blu-ray, DVD &...
The Wild Robot Release Dates & Pre-orders On 4k/2k Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Universal Pictures has announced the release dates for Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in Digital formats including 4k UHD, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos on Oct. 15, 2024.

The Wild Robot will then be released in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Dec. 3, 2024. The 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray Collector’s Edition just includes the Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Wild Robot is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos. And, subtitles for the main feature are offered in English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

The Wild Robot early digital premiere is priced $29.99 on Apple TV, Amazon, and other digital movie providers. On disc, The Wild Robot is priced $40.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $33.40 (Blu-ray) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • COMMERCIAL FOR ROZZUM – An alternate opening to the film in storyboard form, with introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.
  • MOMENTS FROM THE MIC – Straight from the recording booth, watch the star-studded cast of The Wild Robot perform some of their most memorable lines!
  • MEET THE CAST- How do you give empathy to the voice of a robot, vulnerability to a fox, and wisdom to an opossum? Meet the talented voice cast and learn more about your favorite characters from The Wild Robot.
  • THE OVERPROTECTIVE MOTHER – A deleted sequence from the film in storyboard form, with an introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.
  • ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: ANIMATING THE WILD ROBOT – Go behind the scenes to see how filmmakers pushed the boundaries of animation to achieve the uniquely immersive world of The Wild Robot.
  • FEELING ALIVE – Learn how filmmakers and cast enhanced the universally relatable thematic elements of Peter Brown’s original story to deepen its emotional connection to audiences.
  • WILD SOUNDS – Explore the incredible music of The Wild Robot – from Kris Bowers’ enchanting score to Maren Morris’ two new songs.
  • HOW TO DRAW – Follow along with writer/director Chris Sanders as he teaches Lupita Nyong’o how to draw Roz and then learn to draw Fink, Baby Brightbill, and Pinktail with story artist/character designer Genevieve Tsai!
  • FLY YOUR OWN BRIGHTBILL – One of Roz’s primary tasks is to teach Brightbill to fly so he can migrate with the other geese. Here, you’ll learn how to create your very own Brightbill Kite so you can help him fly too!

Logline: After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose.

