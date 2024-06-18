Home4k Blu-rayFuriosa: A Mad Max Saga Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray,...
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially revealed the release dates for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats including 4k UHD on June 25, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k (where available). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features include Highway to Valhalla: In Pursuit of Furiosa, and Furiosa: Stowaway to Nowhere.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is priced $33.99 (List: $49.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $27.99 (List $39.98) on Blu-ray, and $29.04 (List: $34.98) on DVD on Amazon.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 4k SteelBook

The movie is also available in a 2-disc Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with Blu-ray and Digital Copies. The edition is priced $34.96 from Amazon and Walmart.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Blu-ray

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga DVD

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) DVD Buy on Amazon

Mad Max 5-Film Collection

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will also be available in the Mad Max 5-Film Collection Limited Edition with all franchise films packaged in a boxed set. The edition is priced $99.99. Buy on Amazon

Mad Max 5-Film Collection Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Logline: The origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa before her encounter and team up with Mad Max.

Synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

