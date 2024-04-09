Dune: Part Two Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Dune: Part Two (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Dune: Part Two is releasing soon in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film will first arrive in digital formats on April 16, 2024, followed by disc formats on May 14, 2024.

The disc editions from Warner Bros. Pictures include a Digital Copy redeemable by 6/30/2026. The Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition also includes a copy of the film on 1080p (HD) Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, Dune: Part Two is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include “Creating the Fremen World,” “Chakobsa Training,” “Worm-riding,” “Deeper into the Desert, The Sounds of Dune” (currently available on Apple TV), and more.

Dune: Part Two on 4k Blu-ray is priced $29.96 (List: $39.98), 4k SteelBook $54.99, Blu-ray $24.96 (List $29.98) and DVD $19.96 (List: $24.98) on Amazon.

The early digital premiere of Dune: Part Two is priced $29.99. A Bonus X-Ray Edition is available on Amazon.

Dune: Part Two is also releasing in a 2-Film Collection on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Those movies are priced $54.99 and $34.96, respectively on Amazon.

Logline: Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson. Additional assemble cast members include Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Austin Butler, Charlotte Rampling, and Dave Bautista