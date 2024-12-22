Superman & Lois: The Complete Series & Season 4 Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series and Superman & Lois: The Fourth and Final Season have been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The physical media editions arrive on April 1, 2025, four months after the season finale of Season 4 on December 2, 2024.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Superman & Lois are presented in 1080p resolution at 2.20:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series

Superman & Lois: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon | Walmart

Product Description: After years of facing supervillains, monsters, and alien invaders, the Man of Steel and famous journalist Lois Lane return to the idyllic town of Smallville to raise their teenage sons.

Logline: The world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist face the pressures and complexities that come with balancing work, justice, and parenthood in today’s society.

Superman & Lois: The Fourth and Final Season

Superman & Lois: The Fourth and Final Season Buy on Amazon | Walmart

Product Description: The fourth and final season of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop, Spin) race against time to rescue him. But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz, The Walking Dead) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane.

Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui, Entourage) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolﾃｩ Parks, All American), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik, All The Bright Places) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez, Graceland) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette, 13 Reasons Why) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck, Mistresses) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: What if Superman never returns?