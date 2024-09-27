No Country for Old Men 4k Remaster Approved By Cinematographer Roger Deakins

4x Oscar-winning drama No Country for Old Men (2007) has been remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray and single-disc 2k editions arrive on December 10, 2024, from The Criterion Collection.
On the 4k Blu-ray and new HD Blu-ray edition, No Country for Old Men was derived from a new 4k digital master that was supervised and approved by award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins.
New bonus features include a conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott, and a separate conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott.
Legacy bonus materials such as archival interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary by Josh Brolin, three documentaries about the making of the film are also included.
The Criterion Collection’s No Country for Old Men (2007) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $49.95 and 2k Blu-ray $39.95. Buy on Amazon
Special Edition Features
- New 4K digital master, supervised and approved by director of photography Roger Deakins, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- New conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott
- New conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott
- Archival interviews with actors Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Kelly Macdonald
- Behind-the-scenes documentary by Brolin
- Three documentaries about the making of the film featuring on-set footage and interviews with members of the cast and crew
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by author Francine Prose and a 2007 piece on the film by author Larry McMurtry
- New illustration by Juan Esteban R.
No Country for Old Men was directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, who both co-wrote the film with Cormac McCarthy. The film was nominated for a total of eight Oscars and won for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.
Logline: Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and over two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.
No Country for Old Men on 4k Blu-ray Disc is list priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon