Home4k Blu-rayNo Country for Old Men 4k Remaster Approved By Cinematographer Roger Deakins
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

No Country for Old Men 4k Remaster Approved By Cinematographer Roger Deakins

HD Report
By HD Report
0
No Country for Old Men 4k Blu-ray Criterion
No Country for Old Men (2007) on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

4x Oscar-winning drama No Country for Old Men (2007) has been remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray and single-disc 2k editions arrive on December 10, 2024, from The Criterion Collection.

On the 4k Blu-ray and new HD Blu-ray edition, No Country for Old Men was derived from a new 4k digital master that was supervised and approved by award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins.

New bonus features include a conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott, and a separate conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott.

Legacy bonus materials such as archival interviews, behind-the-scenes documentary by Josh Brolin, three documentaries about the making of the film are also included.

The Criterion Collection’s No Country for Old Men (2007) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $49.95 and 2k Blu-ray $39.95. Buy on Amazon

Special Edition Features

  • New 4K digital master, supervised and approved by director of photography Roger Deakins, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • New conversation between filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen and author Megan Abbott
  • New conversation between Deakins and associate producer David Diliberto, also featuring Abbott
  • Archival interviews with actors Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Kelly Macdonald
  • Behind-the-scenes documentary by Brolin
  • Three documentaries about the making of the film featuring on-set footage and interviews with members of the cast and crew
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by author Francine Prose and a 2007 piece on the film by author Larry McMurtry
  • New illustration by Juan Esteban R.

No Country for Old Men was directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, who both co-wrote the film with Cormac McCarthy. The film was nominated for a total of eight Oscars and won for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.

Logline: Violence and mayhem ensue after a hunter stumbles upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong and over two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.

No Country for Old Men on 4k Blu-ray Disc is list priced $49.99. Buy on Amazon

Previous article
We Were Soldiers Has Been Upgraded To 4k Ultra HD 
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
We Were Soldiers 4k UHD Blu-ray

We Were Soldiers Has Been Upgraded To 4k Ultra HD 

HD Report - 0
Alien Romulus 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open med

Alien: Romulus Release Dates + Bonus Features On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital...

HD Report - 0

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina 1st Trailer Revealed By...

HD Report - 0