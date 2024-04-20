Home4k Blu-rayAmerican Hustle Has Been Upgraded To 4k With Dolby Vision HDR &...
American Hustle Has Been Upgraded To 4k With Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos

American Hustle (2013) 4k UHD
"American Hustle" (2013) 10th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

“American Hustle” (2013) has been dated for a 10th Anniversary release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 21st, 2024. Presented in 4k for the first time, the movie features Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and almost 15 minutes of new deleted and extended scenes.

The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

4k Blu-ray

  • Presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, featuring English Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
  • HDR and Atmos approved by director David O. Russell
  • NEW: Nearly 15 Minutes of Additional Never-Before-Seen Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer

Blu-ray

  • Feature presented in high-definition
  • English DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio
  • 11 Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • The Making of American Hustle

Pre-orders of “American Hustle” 10th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition (MSRP: $45.99) are available for $37.69 on Amazon.

Logline: A con man, Irving Rosenfeld, along with his seductive partner Sydney Prosser, is forced to work for a wild F.B.I. Agent, Richie DiMaso, who pushes them into a world of Jersey powerbrokers and the Mafia.

Description: The con is on when scam artists and lovers Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams) are entrapped by ambitious FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper) and coerced into participating in a major sting operation which hinges on snaring politician Carmine Polito (Jeremy Renner) and his associates. Complicating matters is Irving’s wife Rosalyn (Jennifer Lawrence), who could bring the whole operation crashing down around them all. From the director of Silver Linings Playbook and The Fighter, AMERICAN HUSTLE is outrageously entertaining and one of the most acclaimed films of 2013.

American Hustle Amy Adams Bradley Cooper movie still 1
American Hustle Amy Adams movie still 1
American Hustle Christian Bale Jeremy Renner movie still 1
American Hustle Christian Bale movie still 1

Article updated: Original publish date Mar. 14, 2024.

