Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit 6-Film Middle-Earth 4k Collection Is 55%...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsDigital UHDNews

The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit 6-Film Middle-Earth 4k Collection Is 55% Off

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Warner Bros.’ Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection is only $94.99 right now on Amazon! That’s 55% off the list price of $209.99! The 30-disc box set includes both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. And, the collection includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of the each film, along with filmmaker commentaries on the Extended Blu-ray Discs.

The Hobbit Trilogy

  • An Unexpected Journey (Theatrical & Extended)
  • The Desolation of Smaug (Theatrical & Extended)
  • The Battle of the Five Armies (Theatrical & Extended)

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

  • The Return of the King (Theatrical & Extended)
  • The Fellowship of the Ring (Theatrical & Extended)
  • The Two Towers (Theatrical & Extended)

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital specs
Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: This critically acclaimed epic trilogy follows the quest undertaken by the hobbit, Frodo Baggins, and his fellowship of companions to save Middle-earth by destroying the One Ring and defeating the evil forces of the Dark Lord Sauron. Then journey back to Middle-earth with an all-new adventure following Bilbo Baggins, who’s swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon Smaug. Bilbo, along with the company of thirteen dwarves and the wizard Gandalf the Grey, encounter trolls, orcs, goblins, elves and the mysterious Gollum.

Read reviews of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy.

Previous article
Captain America: Brave New World, Sonic 3, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Batman Ninja Vs. Yakusa League & More New Releases April 15, 2025
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1923 New Season!



The World of Sonic the Hedgehog!



Stream Wicked!

Wicked digital poster 600px

Middle-Earth 6 Films In 4k

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k digital april 15 2025

Captain America: Brave New World, Sonic 3, Star Trek: Lower Decks,...

HD Report - 0
Dexter: Original Sin Blu-ray SteelBook

Dexter: Original Sin Season One Release Date On Blu-ray, DVD &...

HD Report - 0
Captain America- Brave New World Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive

Captain America: Brave New World Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0