The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit 6-Film Middle-Earth 4k Collection Is 55% Off

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Warner Bros.’ Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection is only $94.99 right now on Amazon! That’s 55% off the list price of $209.99! The 30-disc box set includes both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. And, the collection includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of the each film, along with filmmaker commentaries on the Extended Blu-ray Discs.

The Hobbit Trilogy

An Unexpected Journey (Theatrical & Extended)

The Desolation of Smaug (Theatrical & Extended)

The Battle of the Five Armies (Theatrical & Extended)

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Return of the King (Theatrical & Extended)

The Fellowship of the Ring (Theatrical & Extended)

The Two Towers (Theatrical & Extended)

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: This critically acclaimed epic trilogy follows the quest undertaken by the hobbit, Frodo Baggins, and his fellowship of companions to save Middle-earth by destroying the One Ring and defeating the evil forces of the Dark Lord Sauron. Then journey back to Middle-earth with an all-new adventure following Bilbo Baggins, who’s swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon Smaug. Bilbo, along with the company of thirteen dwarves and the wizard Gandalf the Grey, encounter trolls, orcs, goblins, elves and the mysterious Gollum.

Read reviews of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy.