Gladiator II Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Limited SteelBook Edition

Gladiator II 4k SteelBook
Gladiator II (2024) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Paramount has announced the official release dates for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD and a Limited Edition SteelBook. The film will first arrive in digital formats including 4k UHD with HDR and Dolby Atmos on Dec. 24, 2024 (Dec. 23, 2024 Pacific Time).

Physical media editions will follow just over two months later on March 4, 2025. Each 3-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution will include a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a second HD Blu-ray with bonus materials.

Note that in the US there is no HD Blu-ray edition currently scheduled. Consumers who own a Blu-ray player will need to purchase the Ultra HD Blu-ray edition to get the format.

Gladiator II is list priced $18.99 (DVD), $36.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $50.99 (4k SteelBook) at retailers including Amazon and Walmart.

Gladiator II (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Gladiator II (2024) 4k Blu-ray
Gladiator II (2024) DVD
Gladiator II (2024) Digital

Gladiator II 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

Gladiator II 4k Blu-ray
Gladiator II 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Gladiator II DVD

Gladiator II 4k Blu-ray
Gladiator II (2024) DVD Amazon | Walmart

Description

After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Trailer

The Best 4k Blu-ray Discs Of 2024
