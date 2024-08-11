Home4k Blu-rayThe Last Emperor Finally Gets A 4k Release In US, Featuring Dolby...
The Last Emperor Finally Gets A 4k Release In US, Featuring Dolby Vision/HDR10 [Updated]

The Last Emperor 1987 4k Blu-ray Criterion Collection
The Last Emperor (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon



9x Oscar-winner The Last Emperor (1987) is finally getting a 4k release in the US on Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. The 3-disc edition with one 4k Blu-ray and two Blu-ray discs arrives on August 13, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Last Emperor is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English.

Bonus features include audio commentary with director Bernardo Bertolucci, producer Jeremy Thomas, screenwriter Mark Peploe, and composer-actor Ryuichi Sakamoto, the 218-minute television version, two documentaries about the making of the film, and more.

Update: The 218-minute television version of the film is also included on Blu-ray Disc.

The Last Emperor on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection is priced $41.99 (MSRP $59.95) on Amazon.

The Last Emperor (1987) was released for UK distribution by Arrow Video in 2023.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • 4K digital restoration, presented in the aspect ratio of 2.35:1, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
  • Audio commentary featuring director Bernardo Bertolucci, producer Jeremy Thomas, screenwriter Mark Peploe, and composer-actor Ryuichi Sakamoto
  • 218-minute television version
  • The Italian Traveler, Bernardo Bertolucci, a film by Fernand Moszkowicz tracing the director’s geographic influences, from Parma to China
  • Footage taken by Bertolucci while on preproduction in China
  • Two documentaries about the making of the film
  • Program featuring cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, editor Gabriella Cristiani, costume designer James Acheson, and art director Gianni Silvestri
  • Archival interview with Bertolucci
  • Interviews with composer David Byrne and cultural historian Ian Buruma
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by film critic David Thomson, a reminiscence by Bertolucci, interviews with production designer Ferdinando Scarfiotti and actor Ying Ruocheng, and an essay by Fabien S. Gerard

Description: Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor won nine Academy Awards, unexpectedly sweeping every category in which it was nominated—quite a feat for a challenging, multilayered epic directed by an Italian and starring an international cast. Yet the scope of the film was, and remains, undeniably powerful—the life of Emperor Puyi, who took the throne in 1908, at age three, before witnessing decades of cultural and political upheaval within and without the walls of the Forbidden City. Recreating Qing-dynasty China with astonishing detail and unparalleled craftsmanship by cinematographer Vittorio Storaro and production designer Ferdinando Scarfiotti, The Last Emperor is also an intimate character study of one man reconciling personal responsibility and political legacy.

Article updated. Original publish date June 27, 2024.

Top 10 Netflix Movies Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 4, 2024)
