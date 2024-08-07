Home4k Blu-rayGodzilla Minus One Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Godzilla Minus One Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Godzilla-Minus-One-Steelbook-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-open
Godzilla Minus One (2023) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Target | Walmart

Godzilla Minus One (2023) is now available to pre-order in physical media editions from US retailers. The options include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook (pictured above).

The Limited Edition SteelBook includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, plus a Bonus Blu-ray Disc. The standard 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray editions also include a Bonus Disc.

Unfortunately, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is not included in any of these editions.

Godzilla Minus One US physical media versions:

  • Godzilla Minus One Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Blu-ray Bonus)
  • Godzilla Minus One 4K (4K + Blu-ray Bonus)
  • Godzilla Minus One Blu-Ray (Blu-ray + Blu-ray Bonus)
  • Godzilla Minus One DVD (DVD)

MSRP: $39.98 (Blu-ray), $49.98 (4k Blu-ray), $54.99 (Limited Edition 4k SteelBook), and $34.98 (DVD).

Godzilla Minus One on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD can be purchased from Amazon, Target, or Walmart.

Godzilla Minus One was directed by Takashi Yamazaki and distributed by Toho Co.. It is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise, and Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film and 5th title in the franchise’s Reiwa era (2016 – present). 

Godzilla Minus One won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in consideration of films released in 2023. It is the first Godzilla film to win an Oscar.

Previous article
Despicable Me 4 Is Now Available To Purchase/Rent Streaming In Digital 4k/HD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Despicable Me 4 film still 1

Despicable Me 4 Is Now Available To Purchase/Rent Streaming In Digital...

HD Report - 0
Longlegs digital poster

Longlegs Release Dates In Theaters, Disc, Digital & Streaming At Home

HD Report - 0
House of the Dragon- The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray open

House of the Dragon Season Two Release Date & Artwork On...

HD Report - 0