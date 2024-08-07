Godzilla Minus One Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Godzilla Minus One (2023) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Target | Walmart

Godzilla Minus One (2023) is now available to pre-order in physical media editions from US retailers. The options include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook (pictured above).

The Limited Edition SteelBook includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, plus a Bonus Blu-ray Disc. The standard 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray editions also include a Bonus Disc.

Unfortunately, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is not included in any of these editions.

Godzilla Minus One US physical media versions:

Godzilla Minus One Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Blu-ray Bonus)

Godzilla Minus One 4K (4K + Blu-ray Bonus)

Godzilla Minus One Blu-Ray (Blu-ray + Blu-ray Bonus)

Godzilla Minus One DVD (DVD)

MSRP: $39.98 (Blu-ray), $49.98 (4k Blu-ray), $54.99 (Limited Edition 4k SteelBook), and $34.98 (DVD).

Godzilla Minus One on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD can be purchased from Amazon, Target, or Walmart.

Godzilla Minus One was directed by Takashi Yamazaki and distributed by Toho Co.. It is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise, and Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film and 5th title in the franchise’s Reiwa era (2016 – present).

Godzilla Minus One won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in consideration of films released in 2023. It is the first Godzilla film to win an Oscar.