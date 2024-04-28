Home4k Blu-rayStar Wars Spinoff 'Andor: The Complete First Season' Is Releasing On 4k...
Star Wars Spinoff ‘Andor: The Complete First Season’ Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray In Collectible SteelBook Editions

Andor: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook
[Updated 4/28/24] Lucasfilm’s “Andor: The Complete First Season” Star Wars spinoff is releasing in physical media editions including 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray. The Disney+ series will arrive in Collectible SteelBook Editions from Disney/Buena Vista on April 30, 2024.

The editions include never-before-seen extras Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation, Aldhani: Rebel Heist, Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion, Narkina 5: One Way Out, and Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire, as well as three collectible art cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of “Andor” are presented in 2160p (4k) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and a Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack. The Blu-ray presents the show in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles.

Pre-orders of “Andor: The Complete First Season” on 4k Blu-ray (MSRP: $55.99) and Blu-ray (MSRP: $49.99) are available on Amazon and Walmart.

Along with “Andor: The Complete First Season,” Disney is also releasing Moon Knight: The Complete First Season, Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season. all on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks.

Special Features

  • Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation – Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy and Diego Luna discuss the series’ origins.
  • Aldhani: Rebel Heist – Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown and more.
  • Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion – Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma and spymaster Luthen Rael.
  • Narkina 5: One Way Out – Uncover the Empire’s penal system and the prison’s stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.
  • Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire – Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.

Description: Explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Andor: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook
Andor: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook specs
Andor: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook
Article updated with pricing and package art. Original publish date Mar. 5, 2024.

