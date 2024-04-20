Home4k Blu-rayMartin Scorsese's The Departed Is Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
Martin Scorsese’s The Departed Is Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray [Updated]

Martin Scorsese’s The Departed (2006) is releasing remastered on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook (pictured above) as well as a standard plastic case version from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The physical media editions, arriving April 23, 2024, include copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray Disc and in Digital 4k UHD (via redeemable code).

On 4k Blu-ray, The Departed is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. HDR is included with the HDR10 spec. Audio is still provided in 5.1 channel surround sound, except the format is now DTS-HD Master Audio instead of LPCM found in previous Blu-ray releases. English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles are provided for the main feature.

Bonus features include the 3-part Guilt and Betrayal: Looking into The Departed, and nine additional scenes with an introduction by Martin Scorsese.

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of The Departed features a hardshell case with custom artwork on the front and reverse, and photos on the inside spread and iconic “X” on the physical media disc.

Bonus Features

  • Guilt and Betrayal: Looking into The Departed
  • Stranger Than Fiction
    • The True Story of Whitey Bulger
    • Southie and The Departed
    • Crossing Criminal Cultures
  • Nine Additional Scenes with Introduction by Marty Scorsese

The Departed 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook is priced $30.79 (List: $40.41) and the standard 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $23.79 on Amazon.

Logline: An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.

Description: Description: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Wahlberg star in Martin Scorsese’s new crime drama “The Departed.” “The Departed” is set in South Boston where the state police force is waging an all-out war to take down the city’s top organized crime ring. The key is to end the reign of powerful mob boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson).

Article updated with bonus content. Original publish date Feb. 8, 2024.

