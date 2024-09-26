Alien: Romulus Release Dates + Bonus Features On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Alien: Romulus (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

20th Century Studios has revealed the home media release dates for Alien: Romulus on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on October 15, followed by physical media editions on December 3, 2024.

The physical media editions include a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray-Digital SteelBook (pictured above), as well as standard disc editions (below). We’re still waiting on confirmation of DVD packaging.

Each Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Alien: Romulus includes a 4k disc, 2k disc, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The Blu-ray Disc edition just includes a Digital Copy.

The studio also revealed bonus features expected with the home media releases. Those include alternate/extended scenes, Alien: A Conversation, Inside the Xenomorph Showdown, and Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus The Director’s Vision with chapters that include Creating the Story, Casting the Faces, and Constructing the World.

Pre-orders of Alien: Romulus in Digital 4k UHD are available for $19.99 from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and FandangoAtHome. Check back to see when disc pre-orders are available.

Bonus Features

Alien: Romulus was directed by Fede Alvarez who co-wrote the film with Rodo Sayagues and Dan O'Bannon. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Rain), David Jonsson (Andy), Archie Renaux (Tyler), Isabela Merced (Kay), Spike Fearn (Bjorn), and Aileen Wu (Navarro).

“Inside the Xenomorph Showdown” – Experience the film’s climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.

“Alien: A Conversation” – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.

Alternate / Extended Scenes – Check out scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

Logline: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Alien: Romulus (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital