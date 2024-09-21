Home4k Blu-rayMad Max 5-Film Collection Includes 4k Blu-ray & Digital Copies + Black...
Mad Max 5-Film Collection Includes 4k Blu-ray & Digital Copies + Black & White Versions Of Latest Films

The Limited Edition Mad Max 5-Film Collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes 4k Blu-ray and 4k Digital copies of all existing franchise films plus the Black & Chrome Editions of Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Earlier films in the collection include Mad Max (1979), Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), all presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on each title except for Mad Max (1979) which offers DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono.

In addition, the Collector’s Edition includes special features from all five films along with an introduction by director George Miller to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Black & Chrome Edition.

The Mad Max 5-Film Collection (Release Date: Sept. 24, 2024.) is priced $131.99 Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Release Date & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD
