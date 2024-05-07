Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 4k Blu-ray (List: $39.98) $29.96 Buy on Amazon

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire premiered in US theaters on March 29, 2024 and will be arriving soon in home media formats including digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The Warner Bros. Pictures’ movie will first be available to purchase in Digital HD and 4k UHD on May 14, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus materials include commentary by director Adam Wingard, multiple featurettes that explore the history of the titans in the film, behind the with Wingard, and more. Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is list priced $29.98 (Blu-ray), $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $24.99 (Digital 4k) and can already been ordered on Amazon.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is also included in the Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse Collection with Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong. The 5-Film collection is priced $109.38 on Amazon.

Logline: Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries.

Description: The epic battle continues! The cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all‐new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.