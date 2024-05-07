Home4k Blu-rayGodzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Godzilla x Kong- The New Empire 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 4k Blu-ray (List: $39.98) $29.96 Buy on Amazon

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire premiered in US theaters on March 29, 2024 and will be arriving soon in home media formats including digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The Warner Bros. Pictures’ movie will first be available to purchase in Digital HD and 4k UHD on May 14, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus materials include commentary by director Adam Wingard, multiple featurettes that explore the history of the titans in the film, behind the with Wingard, and more. Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is list priced $29.98 (Blu-ray), $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $24.99 (Digital 4k) and can already been ordered on Amazon.

Blu-ray/Digital

Godzilla x Kong- The New Empire Blu-ray Disc
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Blu-ray (List: $29.98) $24.96 Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive SteelBook Buy at Walmart

Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse Collection

Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD/Digital Collection
Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD/Digital Collection Buy on Amazon

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is also included in the Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse Collection with Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong. The 5-Film collection is priced $109.38 on Amazon.

Pre-Order Links

  • 5-Film Monsterverse Collection $109.38 Amazon
  • 4k Blu-ray (List: $39.98) $29.96 Amazon
  • Blu-ray (List: $29.98) $24.96 Amazon
  • Digital 4k UHD $29.99 $24.99 Amazon
  • DVD (List: $24.98) $19.96 Amazon

Logline: Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries.

Description: The epic battle continues! The cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all‐new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Previous article
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Release Dates In Theaters, On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 4k SteelBook

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Release Dates In Theaters, On Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
Dune 2-Film Collection 4k UHD Digital

Dune 2-Film Collection Releasing on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray w/Digital Copies

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray may 7 2024

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week: Tuesday, May 7th

HD Report - 0