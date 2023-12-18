Home4k Blu-raySony Restores Animated Feature 'Paprika' In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR &...
Sony Restores Animated Feature ‘Paprika’ In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos

Jeff Chabot
Paprika (2006) 4k Blu-ray SteeBook
Paprika (2006) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteeBook

Japanese animated film Paprika “Papurika” (2006) from Director Satoshi Kon has been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook.

The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives on February 20, 2024, and includes restored presentations of the film on 4k Blu-ray, 2k (1080p) Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD (where available).

In 4k, Paprika is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos (Japanese) and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (Japanese and English).

A new bonus feature on the 4k Blu-ray explores the restoration of Paprika, while the 2k Blu-ray includes legacy bonus material such as a making-of documentary, “The Dream CG World,” a conversation about “The Dream,.” filmmaker commentary, and more.

Paprika Limited Edition SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy is priced $45.99 US.

Special Features

  • Packaged in Limited Edition SteelBook.
  • Includes All-New Interview with Filmmakers Nobutaka Ike (Art Director), Michiya Katou (Cinematographer & CG Director), Satoshi Hashimoto (Color Designer), Shinichi Kita (Re-recording Mixer), and Dai Kaneda (HDR Colorist).
  • Feature presented in Dolby Vision with Japanese Dolby Atmos audio

4k Blu-ray

  • Restored Dolby Vision/HDR10 Presentation of the film
  • New Japanese Dolby Atmos soundtrack
  • Japanese and English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio options
  • NEW Restoring Paprika

2k Blu-ray

  • Feature presented in High Definition, sourced from the 4K master
  • 5.1 Japanese & English Dolby TrueHD audio
  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • Tsutsui and Kon’s Paprika – Making-Of Documentary
  • A Conversation About the “Dream”
  • The Dream CG World
  • The Art of Fantasy
  • Storyboards and Original Drawings
  • Theatrical Trailers

Description: Prepare to enter the realm of fantasy and imagination — where reality and dreams collide in a kaleidoscopic mindscape of sheer visual genius. The magical tale centers on a revolutionary machine that allows scientists to enter and record a subject’s dream. After being stolen, a fearless detective and brilliant therapist join forces to recover the device — before it falls into the hands of a “dream criminal” in this gripping anime thriller from acclaimed director Satoshi Kon.

