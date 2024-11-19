Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Season Two Is Now Available On Disc

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited 4k Edition Blu-ray SteelBook. The physical media editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment hit stores on November 19, 2024.

Each Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo edition include a code to redeem Digital Copies of the second season from Movies Anywhere partners. The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition features custom artwork on the cases and a set of character cards.

Bonus Features

Family Tree – Westerosi family ties can be confusing. This primer will help viewers keep track of the complex and far-reaching branches of House Targaryen.

Divided Kingdoms – Join Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer Ryan Condal and the cast and crew as they provide an overview of Season 2 and a glimpse of the war to come.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of House of the Dragon are presented in 2160p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, German SDH, Spanish, and Dutch.

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season is priced $44.95 (List: $56.99 for the 4k SteelBook, $42.99 (List $49.99) for the standard 4k Blu-ray edition, $34.95 (List: $44.98) for the HD Blu-ray, and $32.99 (List: $39.99) for the DVD.

4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season SteelBook

4k Blu-ray Standard Edition

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray

DVD

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season DVD

Season Two of House of the Dragon arrives almost two years after The Complete First Season was released on 4k Blu-ray in December 2022. We ranked the 4k release among the best of 2022.