Home4k Blu-rayGame of Thrones: House of the Dragon Season Two Is Now Available...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Season Two Is Now Available On Disc

HD Report
By HD Report
0
House of the Dragon- The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray open
House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited 4k Edition Blu-ray SteelBook. The physical media editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment hit stores on November 19, 2024.

Each Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo edition include a code to redeem Digital Copies of the second season from Movies Anywhere partners. The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition features custom artwork on the cases and a set of character cards.

Bonus Features

  • Family Tree – Westerosi family ties can be confusing. This primer will help viewers keep track of the complex and far-reaching branches of House Targaryen.
  • Divided Kingdoms – Join Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer Ryan Condal and the cast and crew as they provide an overview of Season 2 and a glimpse of the war to come.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of House of the Dragon are presented in 2160p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, German SDH, Spanish, and Dutch.

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season is priced $44.95 (List: $56.99 for the 4k SteelBook, $42.99 (List $49.99) for the standard 4k Blu-ray edition, $34.95 (List: $44.98) for the HD Blu-ray, and $32.99 (List: $39.99) for the DVD. Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

House of the Dragon- The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season SteelBook Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray Standard Edition

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season
House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Disc

House of the Dragon- The Complete Second Season Blu-ray
House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

DVD

House of the Dragon- The Complete Second Season DVD
House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season DVD Buy on Amazon

Season Two of House of the Dragon arrives almost two years after The Complete First Season was released on 4k Blu-ray in December 2022. We ranked the 4k release among the best of 2022.

Previous article
The Penquin Release Dates & Pre-Orders On 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Penguin Season One 4k UHD

The Penquin Release Dates & Pre-Orders On 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0

Godzilla Minus One, Terminator 4k, House of the Dragon S2, Beetlejuice...

HD Report - 0
World of Wong Kar Wai Blu-ray front

Deal Alert: World of Wong Kar Wai 7-Disc Blu-ray Collection 50%...

DealFinder - 0