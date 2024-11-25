The Shape Water Gets A New 4k Release Supervised By Guillermo del Toro

The Shape of Water 4k Blu-ray Criterion Buy on Amazon



Guillermo del Toro’s 4x Oscar-winning film “The Shape Water” has been digitally mastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on Nov. 26, 2024. The new presentation with HDR was approved by del Toro himself, and includes a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel soundtrack.

A new conversation between del Toro and filmmaker David Lowery joins the previously-released bonus features including the documentary “A Fairy Tale for Troubled Times,” on-set footage and interviews, an interview with illustrator James Jean, a masterclass from 2017 on the film’s technical aspects, plus an essay by film critic Carlos Aguilar.

“The Shape of Water” on 4k Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection is priced $24.98 on Amazon.

Special Features

4K digital master, supervised by director Guillermo del Toro, with 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between del Toro and filmmaker David Lowery

A Fairy Tale for Troubled Times, a documentary highlighting the film’s production design, performances, special effects, and score

Anatomy of a Scene: Prologue and Anatomy of a Scene: The Dance, both featuring on-set footage and interviews with del Toro

Shaping the Waves, an interview with illustrator James Jean

Masterclass from 2017 on the film’s technical aspects, featuring del Toro, director of photography Dan Laustsen, visual-effects supervisor and co–creature designer Shane Mahan, visual-effects supervisor Dennis Berardi, costume designer Luis Sequeira, and production designer Paul D. Austerberry

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by film critic Carlos Aguilar

Description: Cinema’s great modern mythmaker Guillermo del Toro uses the hallmarks of classic horror and fantasy to tell a strange and sublime fable about outsiderhood, connection, and love’s transcendence. An ineffably touching Sally Hawkins plays Elisa, a mute janitor at a top-secret government laboratory who finds herself drawn to the facility’s newest research subject: a humanoid amphibian—for whom she is soon risking everything, amid the stifling conformity of 1960s America. A triumph of visual imagination that combines elements of sci-fi, noir, and the golden-age musical, this swooning cinematic dreamscape—winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director—is a monster movie with a human heart.