The Shape Water Gets A New 4k Release Supervised By Guillermo del Toro

The Shape of Water 4k UHD Criterion
The Shape of Water 4k Blu-ray Criterion Buy on Amazon


Guillermo del Toro’s 4x Oscar-winning film “The Shape Water” has been digitally mastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on Nov. 26, 2024. The new presentation with HDR was approved by del Toro himself, and includes a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel soundtrack. 

A new conversation between del Toro and filmmaker David Lowery joins the previously-released bonus features including the documentary “A Fairy Tale for Troubled Times,” on-set footage and interviews, an interview with illustrator James Jean, a masterclass from 2017 on the film’s technical aspects, plus an essay by film critic Carlos Aguilar. 

“The Shape of Water” on 4k Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection is priced $24.98 on Amazon

Special Features

  • 4K digital master, supervised by director Guillermo del Toro, with 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • New conversation between del Toro and filmmaker David Lowery
  • A Fairy Tale for Troubled Times, a documentary highlighting the film’s production design, performances, special effects, and score
  • Anatomy of a Scene: Prologue and Anatomy of a Scene: The Dance, both featuring on-set footage and interviews with del Toro
  • Shaping the Waves, an interview with illustrator James Jean
  • Masterclass from 2017 on the film’s technical aspects, featuring del Toro, director of photography Dan Laustsen, visual-effects supervisor and co–creature designer Shane Mahan, visual-effects supervisor Dennis Berardi, costume designer Luis Sequeira, and production designer Paul D. Austerberry
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: An essay by film critic Carlos Aguilar

Description: Cinema’s great modern mythmaker Guillermo del Toro uses the hallmarks of classic horror and fantasy to tell a strange and sublime fable about outsiderhood, connection, and love’s transcendence. An ineffably touching Sally Hawkins plays Elisa, a mute janitor at a top-secret government laboratory who finds herself drawn to the facility’s newest research subject: a humanoid amphibian—for whom she is soon risking everything, amid the stifling conformity of 1960s America. A triumph of visual imagination that combines elements of sci-fi, noir, and the golden-age musical, this swooning cinematic dreamscape—winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director—is a monster movie with a human heart.

