Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

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Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

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Stranger Things: The Complete Series

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Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

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The Project Hail Mary 4k SteelBook Is Now Up For Pre-order

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The Project Hail Mary Limited Edition SteelBook is now up for pre-order on Amazon. The 3-disc edition from Alliance Entertainment includes copies of the...

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List Of First Lionsgate Movies Added To Movies Anywhere

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Middle-Earth 6-Films in 4k!

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How To Watch Alien 3 ‘Assembly Cut’

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There was a resurgence of interest in Aliens films with the theatrical release of Alien: Romulus in 2024. The movie earned an 80% rating...

How To Watch One Battle After Another On Disc & Streaming Digital

How To Watch Sinners: Streaming, Disc & Digital

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Review: Hearts of Darkness: The Art of Eleanor Coppola 4k/Blu-ray Edition

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Lionsgate Limited has released another quality piece of physical media in Hearts of Darkness: The Art of Eleanor Coppola. The 3-disc edition includes the...

Mission: Impossible Movies Ranked By Home Theater Experience (4k, Dolby Vision, Atmos)

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Is Now Streaming In Digital: Review

Is Sinners The Best 4k Home Media Release Of The Year?

The Best 4k Blu-rays In 2025 (Top 10 + Honorable Mentions)

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