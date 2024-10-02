Home4k Blu-rayTwisters Release Date & Details on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD
Twisters Release Date & Details on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

Universal has officially announced the release date for Twisters (2024) on physical media including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. After premiering in digital formats in mid-August, Twisters will arrive in disc editions on October 22, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray disc, Twisters is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 with Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include a gag reel, deleted scenes, feature commentary, and several featurettes (detailed below).

Twisters is priced $40.99 (4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital), $39.98 (Blu-ray/Digital), and $26.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order price guarantee.)

Special Features

  • FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR LEE ISAAC CHUNG
  • GAG REEL
  • DELETED SCENES
  • TRACKING THE FRONTS: THE PATH OF TWISTERS – Trace the trajectory of TWISTERS from its earliest inception to production and get to know the cast as they lead this look into creating their characters, using science to add authenticity, and working through extreme weather wreaking havoc on set.
  • INTO THE EYE OF THE STORM – Discover how TWISTERS blends practical and visual effects to turn nature’s most destructive forces into entertaining thrills.
  • GLEN POWELL: ALL ACCESS – Glen Powell provides a private tour of a day in his life on the TWISTERS
  • FRONT SEAT TO A CHASE – Strap in with the cast and professional storm chasers as they brave the elements to track tornados in Oklahoma.
  • VOICE OF A VILLAIN* – Hear the creation of the film’s deafening howls with a seat in the studio where the audio team mixes unexpected sounds to give the storms a new dimension of depth.
  • TRICKED-OUT TRUCKS – Buckle up for a wild ride in the film’s custom vehicles fitted with unique features ranging from rocket launchers to advanced radar tech.

4k Blu-ray

Twisters (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Twisters (2024) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

DVD

Twisters (2024) DVD Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Walmart Exclusive

Twisters (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive SteelBook Buy at Walmart

Streaming/Digital

Twisters (2024) Streaming/Digital Buy on Amazon

Twisters Double Feature

Twisters Double Feature Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Twisters will also be released in a Double Feature Blu-ray/Digital combo from Warner Home Entertainment (MSRP: $45.99). Buy on Amazon

Description: Twisters brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.

