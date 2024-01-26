James Cameron’s The Abyss 4k Blu-ray Is Up For Pre-Order

“The Abyss” (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy at Walmart

James Cameron’s The Abyss (1989) is now up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray in the Ultimate Collector’s Edition from 20th Century Studios. The physical media editions arrive on March 12, 2024 following the digital release of the remastered film on December, 12, 2023.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes both the 1989 Theatrical Version and 1993 Special Edition with an additional 31 minutes of footage. Both versions are presented on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and a code is included to redeem a Digital copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k The Abyss is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Legacy bonus features include Deep Dive: A Coversation with James Cameron, The Legacy of the The Abyss, Under Pressure: Making The Abyss, Archives, Stills and Video, and more.

The Abyss Ultimate Collector's Edition is priced $24.96.

The remaster of The Abyss and The Abyss – Special Edition follows the release of James Cameron’s Titanic (1997) on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray on December 12, 2023, as well as a 4k upgrade of Avatar (2009) earlier this year.

In addition, 20th Century Studios is has packaged 4k Blu-ray upgrades of Aliens (1986) and True Lies (1994), following digital versions released back in December, 2023.

The Special Edition of The Abyss is an extended version of the film that runs 2 hours and 50 minutes. The Theatrical edition removed much of the third act and was cut down to 2 hours and 20 minutes before premiering in theaters in 1989.