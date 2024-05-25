Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Crimson Peak’ is releasing in 4k with Dolby Vision & DTS:X audio [Updated]

Crimson Peak (2015) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Guillermo Del Toro’s 2015 gothic romance “Crimson Peak” is releasing in 4k for the first time in this Limited Edition Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video on May 21, 2024. The film ships from Arrow Video on May 21, followed by a wider release on May 28, 2024. (Note: some retailers are taking orders but not shipping until later dates.)

The single-disc Limited Edition includes an 8-page hard-bound book, audio commentary from co-writer/director Guillermo del Toro, deleted scenes, a feature-length documentary, interviews, featurettes, and more (see details below).

On 4k Blu-ray, “Crimson Peak” is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR (approved by director Guillermo del Toro). The soundtrack is offered in DTS:X with subtitles in English SDH and Descriptive Video Service (DVS).

The “Crimson Peak” 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition from Arrow Video is priced $41.99 (List: $59.95) on Amazon.

Special Features

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), approved by director Guillermo del Toro

Original DTS:X Master Audio sound

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional Descriptive Video Service® (DVS®) for the visually impaired

Audio commentary by co-writer and director Guillermo del Toro

The House is Alive: Constructing Crimson Peak, a feature-length documentary with cast and crew interviews and extensive behind the scenes footage

Spanish language interview with Guillermo del Toro

The Gothic Corridor, The Scullery, The Red Clay Mines, The Limbo Fog Set; four featurettes exploring different aspects of Allerdale Hall

A Primer on Gothic Romance, the director and stars talk about the key traits of Gothic romance

The Light and Dark of Crimson Peak, the cast and crew talk about the film’s use of color

Hand Tailored Gothic, a featurette on the film’s striking costumes

A Living Thing, a look at the design, modelling and construction of the Allerdale Hall sets

Beware of Crimson Peak, a walking tour around Allerdale Hall with Tom Hiddleston

Crimson Phantoms, a featurette on the film’s amazing ghosts

Kim Newman on Crimson Peak and the Tradition of Gothic Romance, an interview with the author and critic

Violence and Beauty in Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic Fairy Tale Films, a video essay by the writer Kat Ellinger

Deleted scenes

Image gallery

Original trailers and TV spots

Double-sided foldout poster

Four double-sided postcards

Limited edition packaging designed by Crimson Peak concept artist Guy Davis

Limited edition 80-page, hard-bound book featuring writing by David Jenkins and Simon Abrams, an archival interview with Guillermo del Toro, and original conceptual design illustrations by artists Guy Davis and Oscar Chichoni

Description: Beginning in Buffalo, New York, during the 1880s, Crimson Peak stars Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland, Stoker) as Edith Cushing, an aspiring writer who is haunted by the death of her mother. Edith falls in love with seductive stranger Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston, The Avengers), who whisks her off to Allerdale Hall, his baronial, yet dilapidated English mansion built upon a mountain of blood-red clay. Here Edith meets Lucille (Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty), Thomas’s sister who at times seems hostile and jealous. As Edith struggles to feel at home in the imposing residence, she gradually uncovers a horrendous family secret and encounters supernatural forces that will help her discover the terrible truth behind Crimson Peak.

Product Description: Boasting incredibly intricate and ornate production design and a rich visual style, del Toro’s film is a grandiose, boldly baroque triumph of Gothic decadence, which expertly combines and contrasts the sublimely beautiful with the shockingly grotesque. Crimson Peak is presented here in sumptuous special packaging, with a wealth of extra features, affording unprecedented insight into the making of this modern Gothic classic.

Correction: We mistakingly referred to this Arrow release as a Limited Edition SteelBook.