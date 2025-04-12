HomeBlu-ray DiscDexter: Original Sin Season One Release Date On Blu-ray, DVD & Limited...
Dexter: Original Sin Season One Release Date On Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition SteelBook

Dexter: Original Sin Blu-ray SteelBook

Dexter: Original Sin – Season One is releasing on Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook . The 3-disc editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution include all ten episodes of the series that debuted in December, 2024.

The physical media editions of Dexter: Original Sin – Season One are priced $31.99 (Blu-ray), $34.99 (Limited Edition SteelBook), and $24.49 (DVD).

Streaming episodes of Dexter: Original Sin – Season One in Digital HD can be purchased for $2.99 each or $24.99 for the entire first season. The first episode can be watched free on Prime Video.

Dexter: Original Sin Blu-ray SteelBook
Dexter: Original Sin – Season One Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Dexter: Original Sin Blu-ray
Dexter: Original Sin – Season One Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Dexter: Original Sin DVD
Dexter: Original Sin – Season One DVD Purchase on Amazon

Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. ​

