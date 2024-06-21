Home4k Blu-rayJean-Luc Godard's Alphaville Restored In 4K With Dolby Vision HDR
Jean-Luc Godard’s Alphaville Restored In 4K With Dolby Vision HDR

By Jeff Chabot
Alphaville Collectors Edition Blu-ray Kino Lorber
Alphaville (1965) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Jean-Luc Godard’s classic neo-noir/sci-fi Alphaville (1965) has been restored in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR from the original camera negatives. The film arrives on August 13, 2024, in a 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber’s Studio Classics label, with copies of the film on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and 2k HD Blu-ray.

The discs include both original French and English audio versions with optional English subtitles. Extras include audio commentary, an Anna Karina interview, an introduction from Colin McCabe and the theatrical trailer.

The 2-disc 4k UHD BD/BD edition of Alphaville (1965) is priced $39.95 on Amazon.

Special Features
• 2023 HDR/Dolby Vision Master by StudioCanal – From 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative
• Audio Commentary by Novelist and Critic Tim Lucas
• Anna Karina Interview (4:31)
• Colin McCabe Introduction (5:26)
• Includes Both Original French and English Audio with Optional English Subtitles
• Theatrical Trailer

Description: From Jean-Luc Godard, the influential filmmaker behind the French New Wave classics, Breathless, Contempt, Band of Outsiders and Pierrot Le Fou, comes this futuristic noir masterpiece. American secret agent Lemmy Caution (Eddie Constantine, Attack of the Robots) is sent to the distant space city of Alphaville where he must find a missing person and kill the inventor of fascist computer Alpha 60. Anna Karina (The Nun) and Akim Tamiroff (Touch of Evil) co-star in this cockeyed fusion of science-fiction with pulp characters and surrealist poetry. Godard’s irreverent journey to the mysterious Alphaville remains one of the least conventional films of all time. Beautifully shot in glorious black-and-white by Raoul Coutard (Jules and Jim, First Name: Carmen).

Abigail (2024) Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]
