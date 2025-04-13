Home4k Blu-rayCaptain America: Brave New World, Sonic 3, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Batman...
Captain America: Brave New World, Sonic 3, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Batman Ninja Vs. Yakusa League & More New Releases April 15, 2025

HD Report
By HD Report
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League 4k UHD
The Informant! 4k UHD
The Good German 4k UHD
Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series Blu-ray
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon Exclusive "red" edition
Captain America- Brave New World 4k UHD
Heart Eyes 2025 Blu-ray Digital
Sands of Iwo Jima 4k UHD

Want to know what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for this week? Here are our top picks for Tuesday, April 15th? Captain America: Brave New World premieres at home in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD including two Limited Edition SteelBooks. Batman Ninja vs. Yakusa League also hits stores in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Bluray, and DVD.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series is avaialble in a standard Blu-ray edition (previously released last month in SteelBook packaging). Sony Pictures’ Heart Eyes premieres on disc. And, two Steven Soderbergh films have been upgraded to 4k for the first time including The Good German (2006) and The Informant! (2009). See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,& Digital Releases, April 15, 2025

4k Ultra HD

  • Batman Ninja vs. Yakusa League (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Blue Sunshine (1977) Synapse Amazon
  • Donovan’s Reef (1963) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber  Amazon | Walmart
  • Sands of Iwo Jima (1949) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon 
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) Paramount Amazon | Walmart
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook “Blue” Paramount Amazon | Walmart
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook “Red” Paramount Amazon | Walmart
  • The Good German (2006) 4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon 
  • The Informant! (2009) 4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon

Blu-ray Disc

  • Batman Ninja vs. Yakusa League (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros Amazon 
  • Donovan’s Reef (1963) 4k UHD/BD Amazon | Walmart Kino Lorber
  • Heart Eyes (2025) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart
  • Sands of Iwo Jima (1949) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) Amazon | Walmart Paramount
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook “Blue” Amazon | Walmart Paramount  
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook “Red” Amazon | Walmart Paramount
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Complete Series Standard Edition Walmart 
  • The Eel (1997) Radiance Amazon
  • The Good German (2006) 4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon
  • The Informant! (2009) 4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon
  • See all new Blu-ray releases at Amazon

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
Dexter: Original Sin Season One Release Date On Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

New Articles

Support Us!

