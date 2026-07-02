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The Top 10 Best 4k Blu-rays In 2026 (So Far)

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By HD Report
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Every year we list what we think are the best 4k Blu-rays for the first 6 months (January through June) of the year. This year started off a bit slow, but eventually some choice titles arrived that are must own for your home theater. Keep in mind, we’re not listing re-issues of previously released 4k discs, only movies or TV shows that are new to 4k Blu-ray. Also keep in mind we’re home theater focused, so while other movies may offer more satisfying stories we tend to calculate technical aspects in ranking titles. Movies are listed in order of release date and not ranking.


Tron: Ares (2025)

Tron Ares 4k SteelBook ext int
Tron: Ares (2025) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon


While mixed reviews will haunt Tron: Ares from being a classic like the original, the 4k disc is a visually stunning presentation that impresses in color and sharpness. And, the Dolby Atmos soundtrack is absolutely stellar, delivering an incredible dynamic range in effects and music composition by Oscar-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Read Review


One Battle After Another (2025)

One Battle After Another 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital
One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon


The biggest Oscar winner of the year is also one of the best 4k discs. Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed One Battle After Another is just luscious in 4k, culminated by superb cinematography and an excellent Dolby Atmos soundtrack both in effects and music composition. It won’t beat Sinners as a home theater title (mentioned because of the two film’s Oscar battle), but is nevertheless a must own.


Wicked: For Good (2025)

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital
Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

 
It’s hard not to choose the sequel to Universal Pictures’ Wicked as one of the best 4k discs so far this year, even given its mixed reviews. The color, sharpness, and sound of Wicked: For Good easily match the original box office smash, providing somewhat of a conclusion to the massively successful box office hit.  


Ben-Hur (1959)

Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD SteelBook
Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


Derived from an 8k scan of the original 65mm negatives, Warner Bros.’ Ben-Hur (1959) represents the best in state of the art film restoration. What a better way to enjoy this epic than in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR to bring out all the colors and details that weren’t evident in inferior home media formats. Plus, the 3-disc SteelBook edition is just the type of physical media release we like to see.


Predator: Badlands (2025)

Predator Badlands 4k SteelBook open
Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon


Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator: Badlands starring Elle Fanning is a refreshing take on the franchise that was dinged by a couple duds over the years. On 4k Blu-ray, ‘Badlands’ really stands out among the best so far this year, both visually and audibly, featuring a Dolby Atmos mix that has impressive immersive qualities and dynamic range.  


Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Killers of the Flower Moon 2023 4k UHD Criterion
Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) 4k UHD/BD 3-discs Buy on Amazon


This 4k release was long awaited in the US, and thankfully Criterion delivered yet another quality physical media release in Killers of the Flower Moon. While going 0-10 for Oscar wins, the Martin Scorsese film can truly be experienced at home on 4k Blu-ray. It’s a perfect release, with gorgeous packaging and a third disc full of extras so viewers can dive deeper into the making of the film. 

Alice In Wonderland (1951)

Alice In Wonderland 1951 4k UHD
Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

We really wanted to include a classic animated film in this list, and why not Walt Disney’s 50s classic Alice In Wonderland? The hand-drawn feature was “meticulously restored and remastered in 4k” over 9 months by the Walt Disney Film Restoration team, and the results are remarkable. 

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) 

Avatar- Fire And Ash Limited Edition 4k SteelBook open
Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook (3 discs) Buy on Amazon

Well, every time there’s an Avatar film it just amazes how James Cameron can improve the production quality. Avatar: Fire And Ash takes the franchise through another tale, this time with a new villain in a marauding tribe (the Ash People) who were shaped by a volcanic disaster. We love the color palette, use of shallow depth of field, and all the little details that will have you pausing to take in everything each frame offers. 

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Limited Edition SteelBook open
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

If you want a movie to show off your home theater capabilities, Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is one of them. The movie delivers a fun and immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack underscoring incredible visuals and wide dynamic range of color that is just jaw dropping. 

Honorable Mentions

Fight Club 4k SteelBook
Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Other great 4k releases so far in 2026 that don’t quite make the Top 10 include Fight Club (1999), All the President’s Men (1976), Marty Supreme (2025), Speed Racer (2008) and Zootopia 2 (2025), to name several.

Box Sets

Steven Spielberg- The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

These box sets are worth of mention, even if the movies were previously made available in 4k. The best box sets so far in 2026 include the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection, Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection and the Complete Rambo Collection

Also Read: The Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of All Time

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