Guillermo Del Toro’s Crimson Peak Can Only Be Watched In 4k On Blu-ray

Crimson Peak (2015) 4k Blu-ray Special Edition Buy on Amazon

Guillermo Del Toro’s Crimson Peak (2015) released in 4k for the first time in 2024 from Arrow Video, but still can only be watched in the high resolution format on Ultra HD Blu-ray (not in digital).

The film is among many other titles that can only be watched in 4k on Blu-ray such as Alexander Revisited – The Final Cut (2007), Dark City (1998), Natural Born Killers (1994), and The Last Emperor (1987), to name several.

On 4k Blu-ray, Crimson Peak is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range approved by del Toro. The soundtrack is offered in DTS:X with subtitles in English SDH and Descriptive Video Service (DVS).

The Crimson Peak 4k UHD Special Edition is priced $31.69 on Amazon.

Special Features

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), approved by director Guillermo del Toro

Original DTS:X audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional Descriptive Video Service® (DVS®) for the visually impaired

Audio commentary by co-writer and director Guillermo del Toro

The House is Alive: Constructing Crimson Peak, a feature-length documentary with cast and crew interviews and extensive behind the scenes footage

Spanish language interview with Guillermo del Toro

The Gothic Corridor, The Scullery, The Red Clay Mines, The Limbo Fog Set; four featurettes exploring different aspects of Allerdale Hall

A Primer on Gothic Romance, the director and stars talk about the key traits of Gothic romance

The Light and Dark of Crimson Peak, the cast and crew talk about the film’s use of colour

Hand Tailored Gothic, a featurette on the film’s striking costumes

A Living Thing, a look at the design, modelling and construction of the Allerdale Hall sets

Beware of Crimson Peak, a walking tour around Allerdale Hall with Tom Hiddleston

Crimson Phantoms, a featurette on the film’s amazing ghosts

Kim Newman on Crimson Peak and the Tradition of Gothic Romance, an interview with the author and critic

Violence and Beauty in Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic Fairy Tale Films, a video essay by the writer Kat Ellinger

Deleted scenes

Image gallery

Original trailers and TV spots

Reversible sleeve featuring original and exclusive artwork by Guy Davis

Crimson Peak (2015) 4k Blu-ray Special Edition Buy on Amazon

Don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player? Check out our list of the Best 4k Blu-ray Players.