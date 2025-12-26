Wicked For Good Release Dates & Extras Revealed On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Wicked: For Good (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has officially announced the release dates, artwork, and bonus materials for Wicked for Good on disc and digital. The movie will arrive first in digital formats on December 30, 2025. Physical media formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD hit stores on January 20, 2026.

An Amazon Exclusive gift set (pictured below) arrives on February 3, 2026.

Special features include a Sing-Along – Alternate Feature-Length Version, Deleted Scenes, Making Wicked: For Good, The True Wizard, More Than Just A Place, The Girl In The Bubble, Kiamo Ko, and Feature Commentary With Director Jon M. Chu. (See details below.)

Wicked for Good is priced $24.95 (Blu-ray), $29.95 (4k Blu-ray) and $19.95 (DVD) on Amazon. The Amazon Exclusive Gift Set is priced $229.99.

Special Features

SING-ALONG – ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify! The time has come to raise your voice and unleash the magic of Oz. Sing with all your heart as Elphaba and Glinda’s destiny unfolds in the spellbinding Sing-Along Edition of WICKED: FOR GOOD.

DELETED SCENES Brick Making – A musical montage shows Munchkins busily shaping and painting brilliant golden bricks, bringing the Yellow Brick Road to life. Glinda Train Tour – As Glinda leaves Emerald City, the citizens erupt into musical fanfare, sending her off with radiant cheers and lavish celebration – Featuring Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang Even You, Fiyero* – Elphaba retreats to her lair, wrestling with the sting of Fiyero’s betrayal and the weight of her heartbreak – Featuring Cynthia Erivo Return to the Governor’s Mansion* – Lost and abandoned, Elphaba returns to the one place she swore she’d left behind – her childhood home – Featuring Cynthia Erivo Friendship Montage – A lively montage unfolds as Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Boq, and Nessarose spend a carefree afternoon together—playing games, laughing, and relaxing over a cheerful picnic – Featuring Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo The Wizard is Sentimental – Glinda steps into her ethereal bubble to float above Emerald City, contrasted with the Wizard’s nostalgic hot air balloon ascension as he reprises “A Sentimental Man” – Featuring Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum

MAKING WICKED: FOR GOOD – Step behind the curtain for an exclusive look at the magic of Oz. Through never-before-seen footage and candid interviews, discover how the cast and crew brought this epic story to life—from the artistry of building Oz brick-by-brick to the challenge of filming two sweeping productions at once. A talent-led journey you won’t want to miss.

THE TRUE WIZARD – An exploration of why Jon M. Chu was the ideal director to bring WICKED: FOR GOOD from stage to screen. See how his inventiveness as a filmmaker and passion for WICKED are key ingredients for the humanity and joy we feel in every shot.

MORE THAN JUST A PLACE – A closer look at Elphaba’s new song in WICKED: FOR GOOD. Cynthia Erivo, Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and others reflect on its emotional resonance, Elphaba’s vulnerability, and the expressive movement artists portraying the animal characters she sings to.

THE GIRL IN THE BUBBLE – A closer look at Glinda’s brand new song for the WICKED: FOR GOOD film. Ariana Grande, Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and more discuss how the song comes at such a pivotal moment for Glinda why filming the sequence was such a feat of technical mastery.

KIAMO KO – Return to Kiamo Ko, where the film’s climax unfolds. Cast and filmmakers reflect on Elphaba’s embrace of her identity as the Wicked Witch, the poignant reunion with Glinda, and the bittersweet consequences that follow in this emotionally charged sequence.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JON M. CHU

Optional English, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish subtitles for the main feature