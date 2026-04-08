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Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection Edition Details & Release Date

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The Avatar 3-Movie Collectors Edition beauty
Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the details and release date for the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection from 20th Century Studios. The 9-disc edition arrives on June 16, 2026 and features all three films on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection includes all movies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital, along with 3 Blu-ray bonus discs, a collectible book, and special letter from James Cameron.

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection is available to pre-order on Amazon. List Price: $219.99 (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

Ultimate Edition Contents

  • Limited-Edition 9-Disc Set: 4K UltraHD + Blu-ray + Blu-ray Bonus + Digital Code
  • AvatarAvatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash all on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital
  • Three Blu-ray Bonus Discs with hours of extras from all three films
  • Collectible Book with behind-the-scenes stills and beautiful images from the films
  • A special letter from producer/writer/director James Cameron included only in this Ultimate Collection

Description: Experience the breathtaking world of Pandora with this incredible Avatar 3-Movie Collection. Follow Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully and his family as they live, love and fight to protect each other and their world. Stunning visuals, wondrous creatures and emotionally gripping stories transport you on an immersive, unforgettable journey.

The Avatar 3-Movie Collectors Edition specs
Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon
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