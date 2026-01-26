Zootopia 2 Release Dates & Bonus Materials Revealed On 4k/Blu-ray

Disney has revealed the release date Zootopia 2 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD is March 3, 2026. The physical media editions include a Limited Edition SteelBook. The streaming/digital release date of Zootopia 2 is still pending.

Extras include seven bonus featurettes and eight deleted scenes. In addition, each Blu-ray format includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Zootopia 2 is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. Audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Pre-orders are pending.

Special Features

Featurettes: The Zookeepers — Trot along with writer/director Jared Bush and director Byron Howard for a tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios! Get a behind the scenes look as they open up the doors to meet cast and crew and share about all the work done to bring the movie to life. A City of Stars — Meet the fur-tastic voice actors behind the cast of Zootopia 2 as filmmakers share the joy of having the original cast returning and how each new role found its purr-fect match. Everybody Can Draw! — Sketch along with Benson Shum, Animation Supervisor, as he talks about his role on Zootopia 2 and guides viewers in drawing everyone’s favorite new beaver, Nibbles! Zoo-prising Secrets — Uncover ssssurprising references and characters from some of your favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films hidden throughout the movie, along with fun facts. Wilde Times in the Booth — Hop inside the recording booth for plenty of laughs and behind-the-scenes fun. See how the hilarious cast brings their characters to life! The Treat Trolley — Meet the cheerful crew behind the Treat Trolley that brings smiles and snacks throughout the halls of Disney Animation to keep the studio artists fueled and energized. “Zoo” Music Video by Shakira — Celebrate friendship and adventure with Shakira in her music video for the movie’s new song, “Zoo.”

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut, with an overall introduction by directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard. What’s In the Box? Where Are They Now? Animal Hospital Welcome to the Team Desert Festival Clawhauser Tracks Judy A Plight at the Museum Clawhauser’s Family



Description: After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.