Ben-Hur (1959) Has Finally Been Remastered In 4k & HDR

Ben-Hur 4k SteelBook open
William Wyler’s epic religious film Ben-Hur (1959) has been restored for release in 4k for the first time. The movie is presented on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook expected by the end of 2025.

The 3-disc edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment also includes the film on HD Blu-ray, as well as a Bonus Features Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

More details, disc specs, and release date are pending.

Logline: A Jewish prince is betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend in 1st-century Jerusalem, but it’s not long before he regains his freedom and comes back for revenge.

Ben-Hur (1959) stands out as a monumental achievement in cinema, representing the peak of the Hollywood epic—blending spectacle, moral depth, and groundbreaking craftsmanship.

The film became the highest-grossing film of its era, winning 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor—holding the record (shared later with Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King).

In 2021, we ranked Ben-Hur among the Top 10 Movies That Need 4k Upgrades, along with Seven Samurai (1954) and Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972), both of which have recently been released on 4k Blu-ray.

