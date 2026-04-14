Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection Presents 8 Films On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Digital

Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection has just been revealed for release on June 9, 2026 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The collectible SteelBook edition features 8 signature films from the acclaimed director on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Spotlight Collection includes Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds.

The 20-disc collection also includes over 25 hours of extra bonus features, a certificate of authenticity, and SteelBook cases for all eight films enclosed in a metal library case.

Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection is list priced $199.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The collection anticipates the release of the director’s upcoming feature sci-fi Disclosure Day on June 12, 2026.

Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Description: Steven Spielberg is Hollywood’s most visionary director, whose career has defined cinema. Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection includes eight of his most iconic films – Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds. This limited edition collection captures Steven Spielberg’s unmatched vision and celebrates the unforgettable masterpieces of a director whose work continues to inspire generations and set the standard for filmmaking.

