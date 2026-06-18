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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Is Now Available On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD (Plus Exclusives)

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Limited Edition SteelBook open
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 2-disc/digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical media formats include a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook and Walmart Exclusive.

All 2-disc Collectible Editions include copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. A single-disc Blu-ray Collectible Edition includes a Digital Copy.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on 4k Blu-ray is priced is $29.96, in SteelBook case $37.96, on Blu-ray/Digital edition is $24.96, and DVD $19.96. Buy on Amazon

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 4k UHD Blu-ray
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Buy on Amazon
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Blu-ray
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Collector’s Edition Universal Buy on Amazon
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie DVD
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) DVD Collector’s Edition Universal Buy on Amazon
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive Tin Edition
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Walmart Exclusive

A Walmart Exclusive Collectible Tin edition with copies of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital is priced $39.96. Buy at Walmart

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie digital poster
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also available in Digital 4k UHD for rent or purchase from Prime Video and other movie platforms.

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