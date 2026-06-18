The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Is Now Available On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD (Plus Exclusives)

Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The physical media formats include a 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook and Walmart Exclusive.
All 2-disc Collectible Editions include copies on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. A single-disc Blu-ray Collectible Edition includes a Digital Copy.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on 4k Blu-ray is priced is $29.96, in SteelBook case $37.96, on Blu-ray/Digital edition is $24.96, and DVD $19.96. Buy on Amazon
A Walmart Exclusive Collectible Tin edition with copies of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital is priced $39.96. Buy at Walmart
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also available in Digital 4k UHD for rent or purchase from Prime Video and other movie platforms.