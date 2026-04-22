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Speed Racer Is Releasing In 4k!

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Speed Racer 2008 4k UHD/Digital
Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Wachowskis Speed Racer (2008) has been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital Copy from Warner Bros. Entertainment! The 2-disc/digital editions arrive on May 19, 2026, in standard and SteelBook editions.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Speed Racer is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Speed Racer on 4k Blu-ray/Digital is priced $24.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Limited Edition SteelBook is currently out of stock.

Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD features
Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: The Wachowskis bring a classic anime to the big screen: Matthew Fox, John Goodman, Christina Ricci and Susan Sarandon star with Emile Hirsch as Speed Racer! Fearlessly hurtling down the track, careening around, over and through the competition in his thundering Mach 5, Speed Racer (Emile Hirsch) was born to race cars. But when Speed turns down a lucrative offer from Royalton Industries, he not only infuriates the company’s maniacal owner (Roger Allam) but uncovers a terrible secret–some of the biggest races are being fixed by a handful of ruthless moguls! The only way for Speed to save his family’s business and the sport he loves is to beat Royalton at his own game. With the support of his family (John Goodman and Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon) and his loyal girlfriend, Trixie (Christina Ricci), Speed teams with his one-time rival–the mysterious Racer X (Matthew Fox–“Lost”)–to win the race that took his brother, Rex Racer’s, life: the death-defying, cross-country rally known as The Crucible.

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