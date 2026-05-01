Disney’s Alice In Wonderland Is Releasing In 4k For The First Time

Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Disney classic Alice In Wonderland (1951) has been remastered in 4k and releasing on May 5, 2026, from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc combo edition includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD.

In 4k, Alice In Wonderland is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-MA 5.1, 2.0 Dolby Digital Mono and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio.

Legacy bonus features are included on the Blu-ray Disc such as Through the Keyhole: A Companion’s Guide to Wonderland, Walt Disney Color TV Introduction (1959), and more. A Digital Code is redeemable via Movies Anywhere partners.

Alice In Wonderland on 4k Blu-ray is list priced $34.49 (List: $45.99). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Article updated. Original publish date April 15, 2026.