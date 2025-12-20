Home4kTron: Ares 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR & Atmos Review 
4k4k ReviewsMovie ReviewsDigital UHDNews

Tron: Ares 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR & Atmos Review 

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Tron- Ares 4k frame grab
Tron- Ares (2025) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent Prime Video

The predictability of this third installment from the Tron franchise can be overlooked by the striking visuals and sound experience the movie delivers at home and on the big screen. 

Movie

Tron: Ares premiered in theaters in October, 2025, and earned $73M (domestic) and $69M (worldwide) on an estimated $180M budget. The movie stars Jared Leto as Ares, along with Greta Lee as Eve Kim, Gillian Anderson as Elisabeth Dillinger, and Jeff Bridges reprising his role as Kevin Flynn from the original 1982 film Tron. Tron: Ares was directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning following the screenplay by Jesse Wigutow.

Video

The 4k discs of Tron: Ares are not yet available (releasing Jan. 6, 2026), but we expect a much higher bit rate and less compression from the physical media presentation. Nevertheless, the streaming version of Tron in 4k is super sharp and detailed. Effects are obviously decades ahead of what defined the original 1982 film Tron. It’s actually kind of sad that the hand painting in post is missing from the last two films, but, for a contemporary movie this title certainly stands out in terms of craftsmanship. 

The Dolby Vision HDR is beautiful on both shiny/saturated LED TVs and less pronounced projection screens. Sometimes LED screens can be pushed much further than what the cinematographers, colorists, and directors planned. We always suggest setting your LED screen to cinematic mode, but it’s really a matter of viewer preference.

We were hoping Tron: Ares would integrate multiple aspect ratios to deliver some scenes in a fuller IMAX format, but this isn’t the case with the digital delivery for purchase or rent. It’s still possible when Tron: Ares joins Disney+  it will become part of the select group of IMAX Enhanced titles, but we won’t be crossing our fingers, especially considering Tron: Legacy (2010) doesn’t offer IMAX scenes.

Audio

Offered and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels, the sound design and music composition for Tron: Ares offer a truly immersive experience. The soundtrack, another masterpiece by Oscar-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (credited as Nine Inch Nails), hits the sound stage like a freight train. There are new pieces that sound very NIN, while some of the motifs refer back to Tron: Legacy.  

The stylish sound design (borrowing some audio effects from previous Tron libraries) distributes ambients through discreet channels that can only be realized in multiple speaker systems. Although, listening with headphones that support multiple channels such as the Apple Pro Max model is also quite immersive.

Low frequency effects are strategically placed in the action, occurring during heavy moments where the imagery calls for grounding such as when “digital transportations” occur . LFEs also hit hard under the music score, for example during the flyovers and flythrough of the ENCOM grid at around 24 minutes. 

Summary

If you love action, sci-fi, and intense visuals and sound Tron: Ares provides a great home theater experience. In fact, the bigger the better this movie gets, as it was built for the big screen including IMAX where movie going is all about immersion. Suspend your disbelief for a couple of hours and enter the grid that is in many ways close to reality. 

4k Frame Grabs

Tron- Ares 4k frame grab
Tron- Ares 4k frame grab
Tron- Ares 4k frame grab
Tron- Ares 4k frame grab
Tron- Ares 4k frame grab

4k SteelBook

Tron: Ares 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital SteelBook
Tron: Ares (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Previous article
When Will Bugonia Starring Emma Stone Be Streaming?
Next article
Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray & DVD With New Bonus Material
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Dark City 4k UHD standard edition UK Arrow Video

Dark City Director’s Cut Is Available On 4k Blu-ray In Standard...

HD Report - 0
Killers of the Flower Moon 2023 frame grab oil discovery

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon Is Releasing On 4k,...

HD Report - 0
Bugonia (2025) digital poster

When Will Bugonia Starring Emma Stone Be Streaming?

HD Report - 0