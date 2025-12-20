Tron: Ares 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR & Atmos Review 

Tron- Ares (2025) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent Prime Video

The predictability of this third installment from the Tron franchise can be overlooked by the striking visuals and sound experience the movie delivers at home and on the big screen.

Movie

Tron: Ares premiered in theaters in October, 2025, and earned $73M (domestic) and $69M (worldwide) on an estimated $180M budget. The movie stars Jared Leto as Ares, along with Greta Lee as Eve Kim, Gillian Anderson as Elisabeth Dillinger, and Jeff Bridges reprising his role as Kevin Flynn from the original 1982 film Tron. Tron: Ares was directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning following the screenplay by Jesse Wigutow.

Video

The 4k discs of Tron: Ares are not yet available (releasing Jan. 6, 2026), but we expect a much higher bit rate and less compression from the physical media presentation. Nevertheless, the streaming version of Tron in 4k is super sharp and detailed. Effects are obviously decades ahead of what defined the original 1982 film Tron. It’s actually kind of sad that the hand painting in post is missing from the last two films, but, for a contemporary movie this title certainly stands out in terms of craftsmanship.

The Dolby Vision HDR is beautiful on both shiny/saturated LED TVs and less pronounced projection screens. Sometimes LED screens can be pushed much further than what the cinematographers, colorists, and directors planned. We always suggest setting your LED screen to cinematic mode, but it’s really a matter of viewer preference.

We were hoping Tron: Ares would integrate multiple aspect ratios to deliver some scenes in a fuller IMAX format, but this isn’t the case with the digital delivery for purchase or rent. It’s still possible when Tron: Ares joins Disney+ it will become part of the select group of IMAX Enhanced titles, but we won’t be crossing our fingers, especially considering Tron: Legacy (2010) doesn’t offer IMAX scenes.

Audio

Offered and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels, the sound design and music composition for Tron: Ares offer a truly immersive experience. The soundtrack, another masterpiece by Oscar-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (credited as Nine Inch Nails), hits the sound stage like a freight train. There are new pieces that sound very NIN, while some of the motifs refer back to Tron: Legacy.

The stylish sound design (borrowing some audio effects from previous Tron libraries) distributes ambients through discreet channels that can only be realized in multiple speaker systems. Although, listening with headphones that support multiple channels such as the Apple Pro Max model is also quite immersive.

Low frequency effects are strategically placed in the action, occurring during heavy moments where the imagery calls for grounding such as when “digital transportations” occur . LFEs also hit hard under the music score, for example during the flyovers and flythrough of the ENCOM grid at around 24 minutes.

Summary

If you love action, sci-fi, and intense visuals and sound Tron: Ares provides a great home theater experience. In fact, the bigger the better this movie gets, as it was built for the big screen including IMAX where movie going is all about immersion. Suspend your disbelief for a couple of hours and enter the grid that is in many ways close to reality.

4k Frame Grabs

4k SteelBook