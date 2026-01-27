Home4k Blu-rayHow To Watch One Battle After Another On Disc & Streaming Digital
How To Watch One Battle After Another On Disc & Streaming Digital

One Battle After Another (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Want to know where to stream and watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s 13x Oscar-nominated film One Battle After Another? We’ve broken down all the options below.

Digital

The movie first premiered at home to rent or purchase in digital formats on November 14, 2025 from movie services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video, as well as premium digital movie platforms.

On Disc

The movie released in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 20, 2205. A Limited Edition SteelBook, currently sold out from all retailers, is dated for release on March 3, 2026, and includes bonus materials not present on the standard 4k edition.

HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max subscribers can watch and stream One Battle After Another as of December 19, 2025 on apps and through TV service providers. And, the movie streams in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for Premium tier subscribers.

On-Demand

Cable and satellite TV providers are offering One Battle After Another on-demand for purchase or rent.

In-Flight

Some airlines including American Airlines are playing One Battle After Another as part of their in-flight movie service.

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon
One Battle After Another (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon
One Battle After Another (2025) DVD Order on Amazon

Summary: When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own’s daughter.

