Home4k Blu-rayThe Complete Rambo Collection Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Digital
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The Complete Rambo Collection Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Digital

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Rambo 5-Film Collection Amazon Exclusive
Complete Rambo Collection 4k UHD Collection Amazon Exclusive Buy on Amazon

The Complete Rambo Collection of five movies on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copies is releasing on May 26, 2026. The Amazon Exclusive includes new Dolby Vision HDR presentations of First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, and Rambo III, along with never-before-scene bonus features.

The Complete Rambo Collection is list priced $99.99. Buy on Amazon(Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Rambo 5-Film Collection Amazon Exclusive open
Complete Rambo Collection 4k UHD Collection Amazon Exclusive Buy on Amazon

Complete Collection Features

FIRST BLOOD A.K.A. RAMBO

Vietnam veteran and drifter John J. Rambo wanders into a small Washington town in search of an old friend, but is met with intolerance and brutality by the local sheriff, Will Teasle. When Teasle and his deputies restrain and shave Rambo, he flashes back to his time as a prisoner of war and unleashes his fury on the officers. He narrowly escapes the manhunt, but it will take his former commander to save the hunters from the hunted.

Technical Specs

  • EXCLUSIVE NEW DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE THEATRICAL CUT OF THE FILM
  • NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK
  • Dolby TrueHD 5.1
  • PCM Theatrical Stereo (New/Exclusive to this release)
  • Subtitles: English SDH; Spanish Subtitles

RAMBO: FIRST BLOOD PART II

John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is doing hard time in jail when his former boss, Col. Trautman (Richard Crenna), offers him a deal. If Rambo travels to Vietnam to try to find the American prisoners of war, his criminal record will be expunged. Rambo takes the reconnaissance assignment and agrees not to get involved in any of the action. However, when his Vietnamese lover, Co Bao (Julia Nickson), is killed by American forces, Rambo forgets his promise and takes matters into his own hands.

Technical Specs

  • EXCLUSIVE NEW DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE THEATRICAL CUT OF THE FILM
  • NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK
  • Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (from the newly discovered 70mm 6-track magnetic soundtrack) (New/Exclusive to this release)
  • PCM Theatrical Stereo (New/Exclusive to this release)
  • Subtitles: English SDH; Spanish Subtitles

RAMBO III

Reluctant one-man army Rambo goes into action against brutal Soviet invaders in Afghanistan. Sought out in a Buddhist monastery retreat, Rambo declines his former commander’s request for help to deliver missiles to the mujahideen, but when his superior is captured and imprisoned, the hulking hero brings out the big guns.

Technical Specs

  • EXCLUSIVE NEW DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE THEATRICAL CUT OF THE FILM
  • NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK
  • Dolby TrueHD 5.1
  • PCM Theatrical Stereo (New/Exclusive to this release)
  • Subtitles: English SDH; Spanish Subtitles

RAMBO

Having long-since abandoned his life as a lethal soldier, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) lives a solitary life near the Thai border. Two weeks after guiding a missionary (Julie Benz) and her comrades into Burma, he gets an urgent call for help. The missionaries have not returned, and although he is reluctant to embrace violence again, Rambo sets out to rescue the captives from the Burmese army.

Technical Specs

  • Both the Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the film
  • Dolby Vision/HDR presentation of both cuts
  • Dolby Atmos track
  • Subtitles: English SDH; Spanish Subtitles

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD

Sylvester Stallone returns to blaze a final, furious trail of vengeance as the iconic John Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood. After an old friend’s daughter is kidnapped, Rambo tracks the girl down, rescues her, and returns to his Arizona ranch. But when hit men are sent to take him out, the warrior in Rambo is fully — and mercilessly — unleashed. Ratcheting up the intensity is razor-sharp 4K resolution, dropping the viewer into the thick of the excitement with one of the greatest action heroes of all time.

Technical Specs

  • Both the theatrical and Sylvester Stallone’s extended cut (New/Exclusive to this release)
  • Dolby Atmos track (New/Exclusive on extended cut to this release)
  • Subtitles: English SDH; Spanish Subtitles
Rambo 5-Film Collection Amazon Exclusive specs
Complete Rambo Collection 4k UHD Collection Amazon Exclusive Buy on Amazon
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