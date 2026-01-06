Home4k Blu-rayTron: Ares Released On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & SteelBook Editions
Tron: Ares Released On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & SteelBook Editions

Tron: Ares 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital SteelBook
Tron: Ares (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook

Tron: Ares (2025) is now available on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from Disney/Buena Vista. Bonus features with the Blu-ray editions and with select digital services include 5 featurettes and 3 deleted scenes.

On disc, Tron: Ares is priced $44.99 (4k SteelBook), $28.99 (List: $49.99) for the 4k Blu-ray combo, and $24.96 (List: $40.99) for the Blu-ray) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • The Journey To Tron: Ares: Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of Tron: Ares.
  • Lightcycles On The Loose: Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to.
  • The Artistry Of Tron: Ares: Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating Tron: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid.
  • Cast Conversations: Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy.
  • The Legacy Of Tron: Decades after Tron first took the world by storm, and with Tron: Legacy in between, there’s loads of nostalgia to mine for Tron: Ares. Catch some clever easter eggs and noteworthy cameos as this enduring franchise continues to leave its mark.
  • Deleted Scenes:
    • Seth’s Date
    • Burning Man
    • Lisberger Cameo

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Tron Ares 4k SteelBook ext int
Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook

4k Blu-ray Combo

Tron: Ares 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital
Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo

Blu-ray/Digital

Tron: Ares Blu-ray
Tron: Ares (2025) Blu-ray/Digital combo
Tron Ares DVD
Tron: Ares (2025) DVD
Tron Ares 2025 digital poster wide
Tron: Ares (2025) Digital 4k UHD
