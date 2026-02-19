Home4k Blu-rayDavid Fincher's Fight Club 4k Theatrical Release & SteelBook Dates
David Fincher’s Fight Club 4k Theatrical Release & SteelBook Dates

Fight Club 4k SteelBook

David Fincher’s Fight Club (1999) in 4k has been dated for both theatrical and physical media release. The long-awaited restoration of the film will premiere for one night on April 22, followed by 4k Blu-ray/Digital on May 12, 2026.

The Limited Edition SteelBook from 20th Century Studios contains 4k presentations of Fight Club on 4k Blu-ray (100GB) and Digital 4k. A supplemental Blu-ray Disc (50GB) contains previously released bonus material.

“Meticulously restored in 4K Ultra HD, this presentation brings renewed intensity and clarity to Fincher’s uncompromising vision, enhancing the film’s striking cinematography and immersive sound design for both longtime fans and first-time viewers. From its electrifying debut to its enduring legacy as a defining cult classic, Fight Club continues to spark conversation and inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.”

Fight Club 25th anniversary art book will also be released containing never-before-seen visuals, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

Pre-orders are pending.

4k Blu-ray Extras

  • Commentary by Director David Fincher
  • Commentary by David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Edward Norton & Helena Bonham Carter
  • Writers’ Commentary by Chuck Palahniuk and Jim Uhls
  • Technical Commentary by Alex McDowell, Jeff Cronenweth, Michael Kaplan & Kevin Haug

Blu-ray Extras

  • Commentary by Director David Fincher
  • Commentary by David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Edward Norton & Helena Bonham Carter
  • Writers’ Commentary by Chuck Palahniuk and Jim Uhls
  • Technical Commentary by Alex McDowell, Jeff Cronenweth, Michael Kaplan & Kevin Haug
  • A Hit in the Ear: Ren Klyce and the Sound Design of Fight Club
  • Flogging Fight Club Featurette
  • Insomniac Mode: I Am Jack’s Search Index
  • Work Behind-the-Scenes Vignettes with Multiple Angles and Commentary
  • Deleted and Alternate Scenes
  • Publicity Material Trailers, TV and Internet Spots
  • PSAs
  • Music Video
  • Promotional Galleries
  • Art Galleries
  • And more!

Summary: An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into much more.

How To Watch The 2026 Best Picture Oscar-nominated Movies [Updated]
