David Fincher’s Fight Club 4k Theatrical Release & SteelBook Dates

David Fincher’s Fight Club (1999) in 4k has been dated for both theatrical and physical media release. The long-awaited restoration of the film will premiere for one night on April 22, followed by 4k Blu-ray/Digital on May 12, 2026.

The Limited Edition SteelBook from 20th Century Studios contains 4k presentations of Fight Club on 4k Blu-ray (100GB) and Digital 4k. A supplemental Blu-ray Disc (50GB) contains previously released bonus material.

“Meticulously restored in 4K Ultra HD, this presentation brings renewed intensity and clarity to Fincher’s uncompromising vision, enhancing the film’s striking cinematography and immersive sound design for both longtime fans and first-time viewers. From its electrifying debut to its enduring legacy as a defining cult classic, Fight Club continues to spark conversation and inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.”

A Fight Club 25th anniversary art book will also be released containing never-before-seen visuals, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

4k Blu-ray Extras

Commentary by Director David Fincher

Commentary by David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Edward Norton & Helena Bonham Carter

Writers’ Commentary by Chuck Palahniuk and Jim Uhls

Technical Commentary by Alex McDowell, Jeff Cronenweth, Michael Kaplan & Kevin Haug

Blu-ray Extras

A Hit in the Ear: Ren Klyce and the Sound Design of Fight Club

Flogging Fight Club Featurette

Insomniac Mode: I Am Jack’s Search Index

Work Behind-the-Scenes Vignettes with Multiple Angles and Commentary

Deleted and Alternate Scenes

Publicity Material Trailers, TV and Internet Spots

PSAs

Music Video

Promotional Galleries

Art Galleries

Summary: An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into much more.