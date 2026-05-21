Speed Racer Is Now Available In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos!

Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Speed Racer (2008) is now available in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos! The upgrade to The Wachowskis’ 2008 film released on May 19, 2026 in standard and SteelBook disc editions, and was concurrently upgraded on Apple TV (except without Dolby Atmos, only 5.1).

The standard edition of Speed Racer on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy is priced $24.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon. The Limited Edition SteelBook is currently out of stock.

Limited SteelBook

Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon (SOLD OUT)

Collector’s Edition

In addition, a 4k Collector’s Edition of Speed Racer is releasing soon for UK distribution. The 4k disc is region free (meaning, any 4k Blu-ray player supports playback). The edition includes a booklet, art cards, and poster. Price: £41.66 Amazon UK

Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/BD Collectors Edition SteelBook Amazon UK

Bonus Features