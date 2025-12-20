Home4k Blu-rayMartin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon Is Releasing On 4k, Blu-ray & DVD With New Bonus Material

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Killers of the Flower Moon 2023 4k UHD Criterion
Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) 4k UHD/BD 3-discs Buy on Amazon

Martin Scorsese’s 10x Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) is getting a physical media release on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD! The editions from The Criterion Collection arrive on March 24, 2026, marking the first time the film has been distributed in disc format in the US.

The 4k UHD edition includes one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays (one with the film and the other with bonus features). The 2-disc Blu-ray and 2-disc DVD editions include the presentation plus bonus features on a second disc.

Bonus features exclusive to the discs include a new a documentary featuring Scorsese, actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and others. And, new documentary explores the film’s final shot, featuring Scorsese, Chief Standing Bear, and six members of the Osage Nation. Additional bonus features available on Apple TV are also included.

On 4k Blu-ray, Killers of the Flower Moon is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR (approved by director Martin Scorsese) and Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Killers of the Flower Moon is priced $49.95 (4k Blu-ray), $39.95 (Blu-ray), and $29.95 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features

  • New documentary featuring Scorsese, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, author David Grann, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Osage cultural consultant John Williams, editor Thelma Schoonmaker, and other members of the cast and crew
  • “WahZhaZhe”: A Song for the Osage, a new documentary illuminating the film’s final shot, featuring Scorsese, Chief Standing Bear, and six members of the Osage Nation
  • Excerpted archival interview with director of photography Rodrigo Prieto
  • Excerpts from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival press conference featuring Scorsese, DiCaprio, Gladstone, Chief Standing Bear, and actor Robert De Niro
  • Short program on Noah Kemohah’s cover art
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: Essays by critic Vinson Cunningham and film programmer Adam Piron

An epic elegy of greed, betrayal, and murder, Martin Scorsese’s masterly adaptation of David Grann’s true-crime best seller unfolds in 1920s Oklahoma, where the discovery of oil brings extraordinary wealth to the Osage people. Into their world comes ne’er-do-well army veteran Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), who joins his duplicitous uncle (Robert De Niro) in a horrifying scheme to rob the Osage of their money and land. Lily Gladstone charges the film with her transcendent performance as Burkhart’s Osage wife, Mollie Kyle, gradually awakening to the evil that surrounds her. With Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese brings a dark chapter of American history to the screen with gripping narrative power and a profound feeling for the weight of systemic injustice.

Previous article
Tron: Ares 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR & Atmos Review 
Next article
Dark City Director’s Cut Is Available On 4k Blu-ray In Standard Edition
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Dark City 4k UHD standard edition UK Arrow Video

Dark City Director’s Cut Is Available On 4k Blu-ray In Standard...

HD Report - 0
Tron- Ares 4k frame grab

Tron: Ares 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR & Atmos Review 

HD Report - 0
Bugonia (2025) digital poster

When Will Bugonia Starring Emma Stone Be Streaming?

HD Report - 0