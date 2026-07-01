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Deal Alert: 50% Off Criterion 4k Blu-rays & Blu-rays

HD Report
By HD Report
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amazon criterion sale 50% off

This 50% sale off Criterion Collection discs is still going on! Launched at the end of last week, both Amazon and Barnes & Noble are still offering 50% off 4k Blu-rays, Blu-rays, and DVDs from Criterion for a limited time.

Most 4k Blu-rays are list priced $50 bucks, so those are now just $25 during the sale. For example, you can get No Country for Old Men (highly recommended) for just $24.99 (List: $49.99) or The Princess Bride also only $24.99 (List: $49.99).

Most Blu-rays are list priced $39.99, so with the sale a title will cost just $19.99. There are also a few even less expensive Blu-rays. For example, Blue Is the Warmest Color is only $12.49 (List: $24.99) and Resurrection is only $14.99 (List: $29.99).

It’s also a great time to buy an expensive box set like the Wes Anderson Archive that is list priced $499.99 but on sale for $249.99.

Jump over to Amazon or Barnes & Noble to grab some Criterion discs for 50% off while the sale lasts!

Suggested Criterion Titles

Wall-E-4k-Blu-ray-Criterion-Collection
Wall•E (2008) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo Buy on Amazon
Flow (2024) 4k UHD Criterion
Flow (2024) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon
No Country for Old Men 4k Blu-ray Criterion
No Country for Old Men (2007) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon
The Shape of Water 4k Blu-ray Criterion
The Shape of Water (2017) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon
Seven Samurai 4k Blu-ray Criterion
Seven Samurai (1958) 4k Blu-ray 3-disc Special Edition (Release Date: Nov. 12, 2024) Buy on Amazon
Three Colors Trilogy Blue White Red 4k Blu-ray Criterion
Three Colors Trilogy Blue White Red Buy on Amazon
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD Criterion
The Wes Anderson Archive Buy on Amazon

See our list of Criterion Collection 4k Blu-rays that are now 50% off the list price.

Article updated. Original publish date June 27, 2026.

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