Deal Alert: 50% Off Criterion 4k Blu-rays & Blu-rays

This 50% sale off Criterion Collection discs is still going on! Launched at the end of last week, both Amazon and Barnes & Noble are still offering 50% off 4k Blu-rays, Blu-rays, and DVDs from Criterion for a limited time.

Most 4k Blu-rays are list priced $50 bucks, so those are now just $25 during the sale. For example, you can get No Country for Old Men (highly recommended) for just $24.99 (List: $49.99) or The Princess Bride also only $24.99 (List: $49.99).

Most Blu-rays are list priced $39.99, so with the sale a title will cost just $19.99. There are also a few even less expensive Blu-rays. For example, Blue Is the Warmest Color is only $12.49 (List: $24.99) and Resurrection is only $14.99 (List: $29.99).

It’s also a great time to buy an expensive box set like the Wes Anderson Archive that is list priced $499.99 but on sale for $249.99.

Jump over to Amazon or Barnes & Noble to grab some Criterion discs for 50% off while the sale lasts!

Suggested Criterion Titles

Wall•E (2008) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo Buy on Amazon

Flow (2024) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

No Country for Old Men (2007) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

The Shape of Water (2017) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Seven Samurai (1958) 4k Blu-ray 3-disc Special Edition (Release Date: Nov. 12, 2024) Buy on Amazon

Three Colors Trilogy Blue White Red Buy on Amazon

The Wes Anderson Archive Buy on Amazon

See our list of Criterion Collection 4k Blu-rays that are now 50% off the list price.

Article updated. Original publish date June 27, 2026.