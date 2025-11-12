One Battle After Another, Caught Stealing, Roofman, & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases!

Want to know what’s new on disc and digital this week? In digital formats, Paramount Pictures’ Roofman starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 11 (Nov. 10, 9:00 PM PT). On Friday, Nov. 14, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another releases for streaming or download in digital.
On disc, The Naked Gun remake starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson arrives in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing is arriving on disc from Sony Pictures. Five Nights at Freddy’s has been packaged in an Ultimate Collector’s IconArt Edition with Certificate of Authenticity from Universal.
Universal Pictures submarine thriller U-571 arrives in 4k for the first time in the US in standard and SteelBook editions (the film was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in the UK). 5x Academy Award winner One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) has been remastered in 4k and packaged in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The Luc Besson Collection includes includes nine films from the acclaimed director, some on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US.
We’ve got a bunch of re-releases arriving this week that are newly stocked on Amazon. Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Superman 5-Film Collection hit stores on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray (on sale for 46% off the list price). The Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Collection is listed for re-release with all Transformers movies prior to ‘Rise of the Beasts’ in SteelBook cases as well as Bumblebee.
The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copies in standard and SteelBook packaging have been restocked on Amazon. And, Paramount Pictures’ Titanic is re-releasing in a special edition on 4k Blu-ray. We ranked the 4k Blu-ray one of the best of 2023. Read Review
New 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Nov. 11, 2025
Digital
- Deathstalker (2025) Prime Video
- Roofman (2025) Prime Video HOT!
- Shelby Oaks (2024) Prime Video
- One Battle After Another Prime Video HOT!
4k Blu-ray
- Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook 11/10/25 Amazon UK NEW!
- Burden of Dreams (1982) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
- Cafe Mondo (1982) Standard Edition Mondo Amazon NEW!
- Caught Stealing (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW!
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) – Ultimate Collector’s Edition IconArt Amazon NEW!
- HIM (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- HIM (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook reissue Amazon
- Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital reissue Amazon
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 50th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW!
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 4k 50th Anniversary Amazon NEW!
- Renfield (2023) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- Scarface (1983) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Ultimate Collector’s Series SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!
- Snowden (2016) 4k UHD BD Shout Studios Amazon NEW!
- Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025) SteelBook Decal Amazon NEW!
- Spotlight (2015) 10th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
- Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD re-issue Amazon NEW!
- The Count of Monte Cristo (2024) 4k UHD Amazon NEW!
- The Descent (2005) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- The Howling (1981) 4k UHD/BD Digital Amazon NEW!
- The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 9 movies Sony Amazon NEW!
- The Mask (1994) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- The Naked Gun (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Titanic (1997) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
- Together (2025) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW
- U-571 (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon NEW!
- U-571 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!
Blu-ray
- Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook 11/10/25 Amazon UK NEW!
- Burden of Dreams (1982) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
- Caught Stealing (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
- Creepshow Complete Series 9-disc set w/collectibles Amazon NEW!
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW!
- Downton Abbey: The Ultimate Legacy Collection Universal Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) – Ultimate Collector’s Edition IconArt Amazon NEW!
- Freakier Friday (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- HIM (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- HIM (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- HIM (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Renfield (2023) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 50th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW!
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 4k 50th Anniversary Amazon NEW!
- Scarface (1983) Ultimate Collector’s Series SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!
- Shudder 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition 10-film box set Amazon NEW!
- Snowden (2016) 4k UHD BD Shout Studios Amazon NEW!
- Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025) Decal Amazon NEW!
- Spotlight (2015) 10th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
- Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD re-issue Amazon NEW!
- The Descent (2005) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- The Howling (1981) 4k UHD/BD Digital Amazon NEW!
- The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 9 movies Sony Amazon NEW!
- The Morning Show: Seasons 1 & 2 8-disc set Fifth Season Amazon NEW!
- The Naked Gun (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Titanic (1997) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
- Together (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon NEW!
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.