One Battle After Another, Caught Stealing, Roofman, & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases!

Want to know what’s new on disc and digital this week? In digital formats, Paramount Pictures’ Roofman starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 11 (Nov. 10, 9:00 PM PT). On Friday, Nov. 14, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another releases for streaming or download in digital.

On disc, The Naked Gun remake starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson arrives in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing is arriving on disc from Sony Pictures. Five Nights at Freddy’s has been packaged in an Ultimate Collector’s IconArt Edition with Certificate of Authenticity from Universal.

Universal Pictures submarine thriller U-571 arrives in 4k for the first time in the US in standard and SteelBook editions (the film was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in the UK). 5x Academy Award winner One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) has been remastered in 4k and packaged in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The Luc Besson Collection includes includes nine films from the acclaimed director, some on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US.

We’ve got a bunch of re-releases arriving this week that are newly stocked on Amazon. Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Superman 5-Film Collection hit stores on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray (on sale for 46% off the list price). The Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Collection is listed for re-release with all Transformers movies prior to ‘Rise of the Beasts’ in SteelBook cases as well as Bumblebee.

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copies in standard and SteelBook packaging have been restocked on Amazon. And, Paramount Pictures’ Titanic is re-releasing in a special edition on 4k Blu-ray. We ranked the 4k Blu-ray one of the best of 2023. Read Review

New 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Nov. 11, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

