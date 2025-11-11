HomeBlu-ray DiscNetflix's Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Is Available In This Limited Edition...
Blu-ray DiscNews

Netflix’s Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Is Available In This Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook
Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Netflix series Sonic Prime: The Complete Series is available in this Limited Edition SteelBook. The 3-disc edition (released on June 24, 2025) includes all 23 episodes for a total run time of 9 hours and 22 minutes.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Sonic Prime are presented in 1080p (HD) resolution at a 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Sonic Prime: The Complete Series is priced $26.96 (List: $49.98) on Amazon.

Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook
Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook specs
Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Going against his friends, Sonic attacks Dr. Eggman, causing an explosion which creates a multiverse of bizarre parallel worlds. Sonic must reconnect with his friends and lead them as a true-blue hero before the multiverse scatters into oblivion!

Previous article
Kevin Smith’s Dogma Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Dogma 4k UHD slipcover

Kevin Smith’s Dogma Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision...

HD Report - 0
Roofman (2025) 4k UHD

Roofman Is Now Available Streaming In Digital, Discs Up For Pre-order

HD Report - 0
The Mask 1994 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow open

The Mask (1994) Is Releasing In 4k Ultra HD With Dolby...

HD Report - 0