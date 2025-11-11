Netflix’s Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Is Available In This Limited Edition SteelBook

Sonic Prime: The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Netflix series Sonic Prime: The Complete Series is available in this Limited Edition SteelBook. The 3-disc edition (released on June 24, 2025) includes all 23 episodes for a total run time of 9 hours and 22 minutes.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Sonic Prime are presented in 1080p (HD) resolution at a 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Sonic Prime: The Complete Series is priced $26.96 (List: $49.98) on Amazon.

Going against his friends, Sonic attacks Dr. Eggman, causing an explosion which creates a multiverse of bizarre parallel worlds. Sonic must reconnect with his friends and lead them as a true-blue hero before the multiverse scatters into oblivion!