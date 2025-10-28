Home4k Blu-rayFive Nights at Freddy's Is Releasing In This Ultimate Collector's Edition (Includes...
Five Nights at Freddy’s Is Releasing In This Ultimate Collector’s Edition (Includes Certificate of Authenticity)

Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) is releasing in this Ultimate Collector’s Edition on November 11, 2025. The Amazon Exclusive includes exclusive Five Night’s at Freddy’s licensed metal poster, numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and exclusive SteelBook that houses the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital copies of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Bonus features on the discs in the collectible edition include Five Nights at Freddy’s: From Game to Big Screen, Killer Animatronics, and Five Nights in Three Dimensions.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Limited Edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has an MSRP of $74.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Five Nights at Freddys – Ultimate Collectors Edition SteelBook specs
Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive
Five Nights at Freddys – Ultimate Collectors Edition SteelBook reverse
Five Nights at Freddy’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive

Synopsis: The producers of M3GAN and The Black Phone bring the terrifying horror game phenomenon to life as a blood-chilling film. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

