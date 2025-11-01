Home4k Blu-ray'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Has Been Restored In 4k With...
‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Has Been Restored In 4k With HDR

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) 4k UHD SteelBook
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 4k UHD SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a new 4k restoration on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment arrive November 11, 2025 and provide a code for a Digital Copy.

New bonus features include Conversations on Cuckoo: Group Therapy, Conversations on Cuckoo: Moviemaking Memories, along with legacy features “Completely Cuckoo” and five deleted scenes.

On 4k Blu-ray, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Sound is offered in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono, French Dolby Digital 5.1, and Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is priced $24.99 (List: $29.99) for the standard edition and $29.99 (List: $34.99) for the SteelBook on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) 4k UHD
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • NEW Conversations on Cuckoo: Group Therapy – Producer Michael Douglas leads a star-studded conversation with Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd and Brad Dourif on the unorthodox casting process that launched the careers of the famous ensemble fifty years ago.
  • NEW Conversations on Cuckoo: Moviemaking Memories – Memories of working with Jack Nicholson and director Miloš Forman and filming the Academy Award-winning film are shared by Producer Michael Douglas and cast members Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, and Brad Dourif.
  • Completely Cuckoo – A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the making of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, tracing the path from Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel to the 1963 Broadway play starring Kirk Douglas to the 1975 film that would sweep that year’s Academy Awards
  • Deleted Scenes
    • Pecking Party (2:17)
    • Where are your Clothes? (1:50)
    • Meet Nurse Ratched (1:39)
    • First Group Therapy (2:36)
    • Shaving Chief (0:49)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest won the “Big Five” Academy Awards at the 48th Oscar ceremony including Best Actor for Jack Nicholson, Best Actress for Louise Fletcher, Best Direction for Forman, Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman.

